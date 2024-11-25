Mother to run third Santa Dash run in Liverpool in memory of late daughter

A mother is to run her third Santa Dash run in Liverpool in memory of her daughter who died in 2021.

The annual fundraising event, organised by Born To Run (BTR) Liverpool, an organisation which hosts running events across the city, is to mark its 20th anniversary this year.

The event will see more than 8,000 participants, known as Santas, take part in a 5K festive run on December 1.

One of those taking part is Rachel Marnell from Walton in Liverpool who running in memory of her daughter, Phoebe, who died in 2021.

Rachel Marnell (second right) is raising money for Claire House Children’s Hospice (Rachel Marnell)

Ms Marnell will be running for Claire House Children’s Hospice, a charity helping terminally ill babies, children, and young adults, which is the official charity partner for this year’s run.

“No words will ever be enough to explain how grateful we are for the support and care given by Claire House at the most difficult time of our lives,” she said.

“Thanks to the Butterfly Team at Claire House, we were able to spend the most precious time with Phe, that we will cherish forever.

“I would be lost without the continued support of Claire House, between the therapy and care they provide, as well as the many special events they hold in memory of our children, they really are angels without wings.”

Debby Lofthouse, events fundraiser, said the team at Claire House is “overjoyed” being this year’s partner.

She said: “Claire House is overjoyed to be the Official Charity for the BTR Liverpool Santa Dash 2024. We are the local children’s hospice for Liverpool and beyond, caring for babies, children, and young adults in the surrounding communities.

“We provide end of life care, emergency care, respite, and support the entire family.

“By fundraising for Claire House in the Liverpool Santa Dash, our care team will be able to be there for more local parents like Rachel.”

This year will mark Ms Marnell’s third Santa Dash where she will be joined by Claire House mascot Claire Bear and other Santas who will complete the 5K by walking, jogging or running.

The event is wheelchair-friendly, pram-friendly and welcomes participants to bring along their four-legged friends or furry Santas.

The main Santa Dash 5K will start at 9.30am from Pier Head Liverpool and the day will also feature a Mini Dash 1K run for youngsters which will begin on Castle Street at 11am.

To mark the end of the race, participants will be treated to a stilt-walking show full of festive characters at the finish line at Liverpool Town Hall.

The day will also see In Demand Radio presenter Claire Simmo broadcast her Sunday show live from the event.

The first Santa Dash took place in 2004 and was created by BTR Liverpool race director Alan Rothwell.

BTR Liverpool has said online registration is closed, but participants have until Saturday to sign up in person at the St Johns Shopping Centre in Liverpool or until the event is sold out.

So far, fundraising Santas have helped to raise £17,500 for Claire House Children’s Hospice.

To support the charity, you can visit: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/chsantadash2025

To find out more about the Santa Dash, you can visit: https://www.btrliverpool.com/santa-dash-event