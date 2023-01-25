Nancy Pelosi had an at-home exorcism after her husband was attacked

Nancy Pelosi took extreme measures after her husband was attacked - by organising an exorcism of her house.

The former House speaker's husband Paul Pelosi was attacked and his skull was fractured in October after a home invasion. He is still recovering from his injuries.

David DePape, awaiting trial on attempted murder charges, reportedly told police he intended to kidnap and harm the lawmaker because she was second in line to the presidency but she was in Washington at the time.

Speaking about the incident, her daughter outlined how it had impacted Pelosi.

“I think that weighed really heavy on her soul,” her daughter Alexandra told The New York Times’ Maureen Dowd. “I think she felt really guilty. I think that really broke her. Over Thanksgiving, she had priests coming, trying to have an exorcism of the house and having prayer services.”

But the revelation attracted trolling from right-wing figures who mocked her.

“Will she also be coordinating [an exorcism] for the speaker’s office?” Republican Matt Gaetz quipped, per the New York Post .

