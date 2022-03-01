Noisy neighbours are never fun. Whether it is loud music, shouting or slamming doors it is always awkward popping round to tell those living next to you to live more quietly.

And people living in New York City must feel even more awkward than most as there has been an increasing number of noise complaints to a government helpline from people sick of overhearing their neighbours having sex.

According to call data obtained by Patch, from 19th February 2021 to 9th February this year, the official helpline received 277 complaints about noisy sex. Queens produced the most, with 103. Manhattan came second with 66 while Brooklyn produced 55, the Bronx 48 and Staten Island four.

In Cross Bay Boulevard, in Queens, 56 complaints were logged about “hippies” allegedly dressing up as Freddy Krueger, Pennywise and the Easter Bunny while they were at it as the theme song of Velveteen Dream, a pro wrestler, played in the background.

“They’re still here causing a sex mayhem,” a neighbour complained one day at 6am. “Thought it was too cold outside for an orgy party. Doesn’t stop this guy.”

In Greenwood Heights, Brooklyn, a resident said that they had slept through natural disasters but their neighbour’s activities were now keeping them up.



“To get a sense of how disruptive they are, I’ve slept through earthquakes and fires in my life … I couldn’t sleep through this,” the resident wrote last April, in a complaint lodged at 2.45am.

Someone else reported: “[She] makes the bed squeak as if it’s an Olympics event.”

Another said: “Ceiling shaking and debris falling sex.”

“I keep hearing a whip and him telling her, “Call me daddy,’” another resident wrote. “Being kinky is fine but the loudness is ridiculous.”

In a statement to Patch, a New York police spokesperson, Sophia Mason, said the NYPD took all quality of life complaints seriously.

“[We] will continue to monitor and address all complaints,” she said.

Yikes.

