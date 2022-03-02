Nigel Farage has faced a backlash online after asking why Joe Biden wasn’t in Europe 'taking the lead' during the Ukraine conflict – with the answer pretty obvious to nearly everyone but him, it seems.

On Saturday, the former UKIP and Brexit Party leader tweeted: “Why isn’t Biden in Europe taking the lead?”

The answer, of course, is that he was in Washington preparing to deliver his first State of the Union address, and a lot of social media users were surprised at the question.

“Because he's in America being a president,” one wrote.

“I er… didn’t think you were a fan of Europe,” another joked.

Another user had the most emphatic response though, writing: “Because the European Union is in Europe taking the lead, you b******-faced foghorn of ignorance.”

Biden did discuss the Ukraine conflict during his State of the Union speech – despite the fact he fluffed his lines during one key moment.

The president called Ukrainians the “Iranian people” while aiming for an inspiring moment of support against Russian aggression.

“Putin may circle Kyiv with tanks, but he’ll never gain the hearts and souls of the Iranian people,” Biden said to an awkward slow clap.

“He’ll never, he’ll never extinguish their love of freedom,” he continued. “And he will never, never weaken the resolve of the free world.”

It comes after Farage called on the US to strengthen Nato in order to stop Vladimir Putin following his invasion of Ukraine.

The GB News presenter told a crowd at the Conservative Political Action Conference that US commitment to the military alliance was vital to stop Russia from threatening other countries.

