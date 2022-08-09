Nigel Farage posted a bizarre conspiracy theory after news emerged that Donald Trump’s Florida home was raided by the FBI.

Yesterday, the former United States President’s home in Mar-a-Lago, Palm Beach was “occupied by a large group of FBI agents” Trump said in a statement.

The raid was reportedly connected to an investigation into Trump's handling of official papers and involved the agents breaking into a safe inside the property.

Trump is facing a number of investigations into his actions during his presidency – it comes as he is believed to be preparing to campaign for reelection in 2024.

Experts suggest an investigation and search warrant of this scale is unprecedented and it has sparked some truly bizarre remarks from Trump’s allies.

Former British right-wing politician Nigel Farage claimed that the raid is proof of a bizarre conspiracy known as the “deep state” that claims there is a clandestine network of actors in high-level government and industries working as a hidden government that exercises power alongside, or within, the elected US government.

In a tweet reacting to the news, Farage wrote: “Shocked to wake up and hear about the raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago home. The deep state truly does exist.”

Responding to the bizarre tweet, one person wrote: “Of course by ‘deep state’ @Nigel_Farage is referring to democracy and decency.”

Another said: “The whole world laughs at you when you post s**t like this Nigel. You lot think you and your mates are above the law. Your time is coming.”

Someone else joked: “Deep state of this.”

Farage has been known to repeatedly suck up to Trump and has declared his admiration for the controversial figure on many occasions.

