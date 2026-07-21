Nine-year-old organ donation champion gets life-saving heart transplant

A Belfast boy who inspired a campaign to change organ donation laws in Northern Ireland has received a new heart, with his family saying his wait is the longest of any child in the world.

Nine-year-old Dáithí Mac Gabhann was born with the rare hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS) and had been on the waiting list for a heart transplant since 2018.

His father, Mairtin and the rest of his family campaigned for years for a move towards a soft opt-out law and to promote organ donation.

Dáithí has received the gift of a heart transplant. His wait, the longest of any child in the world for a heart transplant, is over Family of Dáithí Mac Gabhann

In June 2023 Dáithí’s Law came into effect, bringing Northern Ireland in line with the rest of the UK.

The Organ and Tissue Donation (Deemed Consent) legislation changed the way consent is granted.

Adults are now deemed to have given consent as a potential organ donor after their death unless they choose to opt out or are in an excluded group.

Mairtin was made an MBE in 2024 and Dáithí was awarded the freedom of Belfast in 2023 for their campaigning work.

A post on the Donate For Dáithí social media channels with a picture of the nine-year-old in hospital was captioned: “Dáithí has received the gift of a heart transplant.

Mairtin Mac Gabhann holding his son Dáithí at their family home in west Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA) PA Archive/PA Images - Liam McBurney

“His wait, the longest of any child in the world for a heart transplant, is over.

“Dáithí is at the beginning of his recovery. There have already been some big wins for him, but there is still a long road ahead, and we would ask you all to keep him in your thoughts and prayers.

“Organ donation is the greatest gift anyone can ever give.

“We are beyond grateful to Dáithí’s donor and their family for making such a selfless decision at the most difficult time imaginable.

“Out of respect for them, and for their privacy, we won’t be saying anything more at this stage.

“Please keep talking about organ donation. Those conversations save lives.”