A purported quote of Karoline Leavitt blaming the Iran war on Kamala Harris is doing the rounds on social media – but did she say it?

As the Iran war continues to rumble on more than five months after it began with Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu launching strikes on the country, Americans are growing increasingly frustrated and impatient for a genuine conclusion.

Recently, alleged ceasefires have collapsed, all the while US president Donald Trump continues to claim Iran wants to make a deal with absolutely no evidence backing it up.

So, when a quote attributed to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt appeared to blame former vice-president Kamala Harris for the war and suggest Trump would get them out of it, people were up in arms.

But did Karoline Leavitt really say it?

“Karoline Leavitt: ‘Kamala Harris got us into this reckless war with Iran and President Trump will get us out of it’,” the post from an X/Twitter account named @TheFungi669 read.

The post drew plenty of reaction.

One person responded: “I was not aware that Kamala Harris ordered the bombing of Iran...this is new important information.”

Another said: “Anyone with a memory span longer than a goldfish remembers Trump started the war with Iran on February 28, 2026, and that every attempt he's made to end it has failed.”

But, the claim that Leavitt said the quote is false and there is no evidence she said Harris is to blame for the Iran war.

However, Leavitt has said of the US-Iran conflict, “We can hit Iran anytime, anywhere, any place”.

She has also claimed that, “Iran very much continues to talk to the United States of America and express that they want to make a deal with us because they are suffering devastating blows on behalf of our United States military”.

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