Is Jennifer's Body 2 in the works? Latest rumours explained

It's been 17 years since the release of Jennifer's Body and now in 2026 it has been reported that a sequel is coming with the original stars reprising their roles.

A new listing in film industry publication Production Weekly now has Jennifer’s Body 2 set to start filming in October, as reported by World of Reels, with Megan Fox and Amanda Seyfried named on the listing too.

The 2009 horror was directed by Karyn Kusama and written by Diablo Cody and starred Megan Fox as Jennifer who becomes possessed. The movie sees her turned into a succubus after she is sacrificed to Satan and goes to increasingly extreme measures in order to survive.

At the time, the film was panned by critics and it received a critics score of 46 per cent on film and TV review aggregate website Rotten Tomatoes, and a 36 per cent audience score.

But in the years since it's release, Jennifer's Body has gone on to become a feminist cult classic, receiving retrospective praise post the Me Too movement and has gone on to inspire Y2K trends, and the horror genre.

There have been hint of a possible follow-up in recent years with Seyfried previously saying on the red carpet for her movie Seven Veils: "I think we’re making another one. I didn’t confirm it! I said, ‘I think'."

Last year, Seyfried also mentioned to fellow cast member Adam Brody during a Variety “Actors on Actors” conversation “We’re making another one," but specified that she wouldn’t sign on for the sequel if Fox didn’t return.

Then, in October 2025, director Karyn Kusama also revealed that Diablo Cody was working on a script for a sequel.

"I know she’s working on it right now, and I’m very excited to hear what comes of it,” Kusama told Deadline. “I know some of the bones of it, so I’m not going to give anything away, but it sounds fun and crazy like the first film. And I have no doubt that Diablo will do something absolutely incredible with it.”

However, at the time of writing, the sequel has not been confirmed by 20th Century Studios.

Fans of the original movie have been sharing their excitement at the prospect of a follow-up film being in the works - but there were other fans who believe the OG film should be left as is without another installment.

One fan on social media said, "REAL CINEMA IS COMING BACK."





"Megan Fox, Diablo Cody, AND Karyn Kusama confirmed to return for ‘JENNIFER’S BODY 2’ & amanda seyfried expected to… idc i’m excited A LITTLE CAUTIOUS, but my hopes are already kind of high," a second person said.









A third person added, "I love *Jennifer's Body*, but I'm not sure I want a sequel; it's a wonderful movie just the way it is."









"I’m actually shaking thinking about Jennifer’s Body 2," a fourth person reacted.





"I’m losing my MIND WE ARE SO BACKKKKKK the Jennifer’s Body obsession is flooding my veins," one more wrote.

Why not read...

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.