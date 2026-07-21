GTA 6: Official release date update from Take-Two Interactive

Rockstar Games' parent company Take-Two Interactive has shared an official update on the GTA 6 release date.

GTA 6 pre-orders are now live with standard and ultimate editions available. The game can be loaded from 12 November onwards for those who pre-order.

Grand Theft Auto VI is the most anticipated video game of all time and gamers continue to avidly track Rockstar's next announcement, trailers, gameplay leaks and map rumours online.

Indy100's GTA 6 live blog below has all the latest breaking news, trailer 3 rumours, Rockstar updates, gameplay leaks, map speculation and screenshots as they happen.

GTA 6 countdown continues GTA 6 is now officially 4 months away from launch.

by u/Tight-Opinion9932 in GTA6 The GTA 6 countdown continues as Redditors in the GTA 6 Subreddit have been discussing the game now being less than four months away from release. On a post from Tight-Opinion9932, Soft-Bad-7127 said: "IV months until VI." Mystikalrush said: "Remember it's the journey, not the destination. Once we are playing, no-one will post all these assumption theory threads making everyone go crazy, it's over, it's done, we are playing." Iambetterthanuhaha said: "PC version still 2 years away... Sucks." Subatomicfrogg said: "And still no trailer is crazy 🥀😭✌️" Turbulent-Spray-8438 said: "Snagged a Series X off marketplace for $380. Have a badass PC but no regrets either way."

ICYMI: Official GTA 6 release date update from Take-Two Interactive Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar Games' parent company, has confirmed GTA 6 is still on course to release on 19 November as planned. With pre-orders open, it seems likely GTA 6 would stay on course from here until its release and in a letter to shareholders, Take-Two has confirmed that is the case. In the letter, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said: "Fiscal year 2027 has the potential to be a major inflection point for our company, defined by groundbreaking entertainment experiences - led by the planned 19 November release of Grand Theft Auto VI - creative and operational excellence and record net bookings." Take-Two is expecting an operating cash flow of more than $1bn in this Fiscal Year.

GTA 6 release date countdown hits key milestone There's now less than four months to go until the most anticipated game of all time releases. GTA 6 is still currently scheduled to release on 19 November meaning there is now 123 days to go at the time of writing. We're getting there...

GTA 6 release date official update from Take-Two Interactive Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar Games' parent company, has confirmed GTA 6 is still on course to release on 19 November as planned. With pre-orders open, it seems likely GTA 6 would stay on course from here until its release and in a letter to shareholders, Take-Two has confirmed that is the case. In the letter, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said: "Fiscal year 2027 has the potential to be a major inflection point for our company, defined by groundbreaking entertainment experiences - led by the planned 19 November release of Grand Theft Auto VI - creative and operational excellence and record net bookings." Take-Two is expecting an operating cash flow of more than $1bn in this Fiscal Year.

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