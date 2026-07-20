Andrew Tate's arrest outfit gets mercilessly mocked

Andrew Tate is being mocked online for the outfit that he was arrested in as people point out a hilarious comparison.

Alongside his brother, Tristan , infamous manosphere influencer Andrew Tate was arrested in Miami on Saturday (18 July) by US Marshals. The arrest was linked to additional sexual offences charges brought against the controversial brothers by the UK’s Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

“The CPS has decided to prosecute Andrew Tate, 39, with seven further counts of rape, three counts of arranging or facilitating trafficking for sexual exploitation, three counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and 19 additional charges for offences relating to indecent images of a child and extreme pornography,” a CPS press release confirmed.

Tristan Tate, 38, has been charged with, “one count of sexual assault, two counts of rape and three counts of arranging or facilitating trafficking for sexual exploitation”.

The brothers, who deny any wrongdoing, now face extradition to the UK.

As news and images of the arrests made their way to social media, Andrew Tate prompted plenty of reaction for what he was wearing at the time, with the older brother appearing wearing a purple shirt, capri pants and black loafers.

“Still laughing at that alpha male Andrew Tate getting arrested in Miami wearing a purple blouse, capri pants and those shoes,” someone mocked.

Another joked: “I just had Andrew and Tristan Tate arrested in Miami for wearing these outfits.”

One person found his outfit was remarkably similar to one a women’s wear ASDA George model wore.

Someone else wrote: “Looks like Andrew Tate got his outfit from Temu!”

“Andrew Tate is SOOOO Masculine. All young men should listen to everything this guy in the purple shirt, skin-tight capri pants and silver slippers says,” mocked another.

One person said: “1 count of dressing like a Temu Genie.”

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