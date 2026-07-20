On Sunday (19 July), Spain beat Argentina in the World Cup final to take home the trophy, which was presented to them on stage by FIFA president Gianni Infantino and US president Donald Trump .

While the World Cup tournament was still underway, it was confirmed (to plenty of backlash) that Trump would be permitted to be on stage and present the trophy to the winning team – and it was just as awkward as everyone predicted.

Clips of the moment show Trump lingering on the stage with the Spain players as both the team’s captain Rodri, and then Infantino, both attempt to shoo him off the stage so they could lift the trophy without Trump standing front and centre.

Instead, a “shameless” Trump stood rather awkwardly to the side of the team and clapped. It comes as Trump has spent much of his time as president bashing Spain as a country, threatening to “ cut off all trade ” with them.

The moment sparked plenty of reaction.

“So pathetic, what a loser,” one account wrote.

Another pointed out, “He won’t leave. They are trying to get him out of there but he won’t leave”.

Someone else wrote: “Trump on stage with the World Cup winners, no one wants him there, and they are trying to usher him off and he stands there like an idiot clapping.

“Truly such a loser.”

Another account argued: “The whole world was laughing at our shameless, Moron in Chief. Not a damn day goes by that he doesn't embarrass our Country.”

One person mocked: “When someone pretends he’s part of the group project when he did absolutely zero work.”

“This might be the most embarrassing thing I have ever seen,” another wrote.

“A sick pathetic man. How embarrassing,” wrote one account.

“This is so disgusting. Spain is having an official victory photo taken. Trump runs in so that he can be in the photo. The president of FIFA runs over to try and pull him away, but he fails.

“This is after Trump has verbally attacked the nation of Spain nonstop for the last two months. What a petty child,” someone remarked.

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