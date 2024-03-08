Oceangate CEO joked ‘what could go wrong’ before tragic Titan disaster

The CEO of the company that built the craft involved in the tragic and fatal implosion of the Oceangate submersible last July ‘joked’ "what could go wrong" a matter of weeks before the incident.

Stockton Rush made the comment while appearing on a Canadian radio station a few weeks before the fatal implosion last summer.

Speaking on St John's radio station, he discussed moving the launch earlier than planned to June, in order to make use of calmer waters.

"So with the Polar Prince [the ship that took the submarine out to sea], that ice capability we thought, let's move the mission a little earlier this year,” he said in quotes which feature in a documentary airing on Channel 5 this week.

Rush was one of five people who died in the implosion CBS

"We specifically designed the submersible for this mission", he added.

The submersible had imploded while carrying five people in June. OceanGate CEO Rush, French diver Paul-Henri Nargeolet, British billionaire Hamish Harding, Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his teenage son Suleman Dawood all died in the implosion.

OceanGate Expeditions ceased operations soon after the incident.

“OceanGate has suspended all exploration and commercial operations,” read a small message in the top-left corner of OceanGate’s website at the time.

Last year, a well-known biochemist shared a compelling analysis of what “probably” caused the Titan submersible to implode.

Screenshots of what purports to be the Titan submersible’s final communications before its tragic destruction also went viral online last year.

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel