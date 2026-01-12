‘Other-worldly’ pic of giant trees wins South Downs National Park photo contest

An “other-worldly” photograph of gnarly giant trees has won the main prize in the South Down National Park’s annual photography competition.

Richard Murray, from Waterlooville, Hampshire, was chosen as the winner for his picture of London plane trees near Midhurst, West Sussex.

Vanessa Rowlands, one of the judges and chairwoman of the national park authority, said: “I love this image and it’s great to see water held in the landscape.

‘Three Giants’ by Richard Murray, winner in the main category in the South Downs National Park photo competition (Richard Murray/PA) PA Media - Richard Murray

“It’s something we have to get more familiar with as we adapt to climate change, which is giving us more extreme weather and wetter winters.”

Mr Murray, who won £250 for his “Three Giants” image, said: “Mist is rare at this location and I’d waited patiently for the right conditions to appear.

“After days of prolonged rain, a clear morning was forecast, and on that day the scene was finally wrapped in mist with the sun struggling to break through.

‘Beam me up’ by Ian Price, runner up in the main category in the South Downs National Park photo competition (Ian Price/PA) PA Media - Ian Price

“It felt like another world standing surrounded by these beautiful giant trees as I made the photograph and just thirty minutes later the mist had vanished once more.”

Taking the runner-up spot in the main category was “Beam Me Up” by Ian Price, of Eastbourne, which shows a shaft of light over Belle Tout lighthouse after a heavy downpour.

Judge and photographer Carlotta Luke said: “I love how moody and atmospheric this photograph is – it’s unmistakably South Downs and you can just see the white chalk of the cliffs peeking through.”

A photo of an orange tip butterfly by Thomas Moore, winner in the wildlife category (Thomas Moore/PA) PA Media - Thomas Moore

Mr Price said of taking the photo: “The sky became increasingly ominous. Before I could think too much about my options, the heavens opened.

“Then the magic – the sun broke through. The light bounced off the clouds and lit up the Beachy Head Road and, fleetingly, Belle Tout. It lasted just a minute or so. A minute or so of mad panic to capture it. Then it was gone, back to dark skies and rain.”

A young stonechat by John Lauper, runner up in the wildlife category (John Lauper/PA) PA Media - John Lauper

The winner of the wildlife category was a photograph of an orange-tip butterfly taken by Thomas Moore, of Slindon.

Judge and photographer Rachael Talibart said: “It’s technically an excellent photograph and the detail is incredible around the butterfly’s eye, antennae and wings. It’s a beautiful image to look at.”

Runner-up was an image of a young stonechat in the Cuckmere Valley, taken by John Lauper, of Pevensey Bay.

‘Summer Loving’ by Ian Wood, third place in the wildlife category in the South Downs National Park photo competition (Ian Wood/PA) PA Media - Ian Wood

Ms Luke said: “The bird is looking straight at the camera. It’s got the cute factor.”

Third place in the wildlife category went to Ian Wood, of Dorset, for his picture “Summer Loving” of two mating six-spot burnet moths.

All the winning and commended images will now be put forward for the People’s Choice prize.