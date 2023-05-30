Man who opened plane emergency door mid-flight felt ‘suffocated'

A man, who was arrested for allegedly opening the doors mid-flight, has since explained his actions as feeling "suffocated" on the plane.

During a flight to Daegu International Airport, South Korea, the 33-year-old man reportedly swung open the plane doors, forcing items to blow around the cabin.

Luckily, passengers on board the Asiana Airlines Airbus A321 remained seated, though the terrifying incident left children "shaking, crying and frightened".

One passenger told South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency: "Those sitting near the exit must have been shocked the most."

Another described the panic on board, explaining to Yonhap: "It was chaos with people close to the door appearing to faint one by one and flight attendants calling out for doctors on board through broadcasting.

"I thought the plane was blowing up. I thought I was going to die like this," he added.

Luckily all 194 passengers survived the flight, but 12 were later taken to hospital following reports of breathing difficulties.

The man since allegedly said he felt "suffocated" and needed to "get off quickly".

In a press conference, he said: "I'm really sorry to [the] kids. I wanted to get off the plane soon."

Once the plane had landed, the man was arrested and questioned by authorities.

"It is difficult to have a normal conversation with him," an official said. "We will investigate the motive of the crime and punish him.”

Authorities added: "Police are investigating the incident after a passenger who was sitting near the emergency exit said he touched its lever.”

