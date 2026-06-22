Pensioner with a passion for fast cars is treated to 120mph supercar ride

A pensioner with a passion for fast cars was treated to a 120mph passenger ride around a racing circuit in a BMW M135i after an idea was suggested through his care home’s “wishing tree” initiative.

Peter Kluss, 74, who was left paralysed down one side following a stroke in around 2008, also tried his hand driving an Audi R8 and a Porsche 911 Carrera with specially adapted controls.

Mr Kluss, who lives at Care UK’s Colne View care home in Halstead, Essex, described his day at Dunsfold Aerodrome in Surrey as “absolutely fantastic”.

Peter Kluss, 74, also tried his hand at driving an Audi R8 and a Porsche 911 Carrera with specially adapted controls (Care UK/PA)

“I cannot believe I got to drive two cars that I have always wanted to drive,” he said.

“Who would have thought that could happen for me?

“I’m so grateful for the team for making this a reality.”

Mr Kluss had previously continued driving using an adapted car following his stroke.

After moving into the care home he no longer needed a vehicle but said that one of the things he missed most was driving.

When care home staff discovered Mr Kluss had always dreamt of steering a supercar, they set about arranging the outing.

I cannot believe I got to drive two cars that I have always wanted to drive. Who would have thought that could happen for me? Peter Kluss

It was made possible thanks to Care UK’s Wishing Tree initiative, which encourages residents to suggest ideas for new hobbies they would like to try, places they would like to visit or even activities linked to past careers.

The programme is designed to help residents lead fulfilling lives, and past examples range from skiing to a fish and chip supper.

Mr Kluss grew up on a farm and initially worked as a mechanic fixing the tractors and combines.

He joked that he soon realised he had made a bad career choice as he always had a lot of cow pats to clear from beneath, and later got involved in the building trade, building houses.

Mr Kluss, who previously lived in Braintree, recalled always fixing cars from an early age and said it became a hobby of his.

He has “always had a keen interest for fast cars” but said he could “never have afforded a car such as a Porsche – I was incredibly lucky to have had the opportunity to drive one in my lifetime”.

Peter Kluss said that what he missed the most after moving into a care home was driving (Care UK/PA)

He was accompanied by an instructor in the two adapted cars and had been “more interested in the thrill of the acceleration more than a top speed”, with staff saying he “wanted to feel the G-force”.

Kim Richardson, senior customer relations manager at Colne View, said: “Seeing Peter back behind the wheel and smiling throughout the experience was incredibly special for everyone involved.

“Driving was something he was passionate about, and we wanted to make sure he could experience that excitement again in a safe and meaningful way.

“The whole day was unforgettable and it was wonderful to see Peter enjoying every moment.”