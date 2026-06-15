America seals huge time capsule containing whale bones and AI predictions

A 900-pound time capsule, designed to preserve a snapshot of American life for 250 years, has been sealed in Philadelphia, marking a significant milestone in the lead-up to the nation’s 250th anniversary. The cylinder, which will remain buried until 2276, was mandated by a 2016 law creating the nonpartisan America250 commission, and its sealing last week concluded years of meticulous design, construction, and collection of diverse artefacts.

Michael Berilla, who heads the fabrication technology office at the National Institute of Standards and Technology and led the capsule’s design and construction team, described the moment of sealing as initially "a little bit anti-climactic, and then it was kind of really emotional." His office, part of the Department of Commerce, has a history of building protective encasements for historical documents, but this project presented unique challenges due to its outdoor burial.

The primary concern was water ingress, leading to an innovative design. The capsule is a stainless steel cylinder, chosen over a traditional box shape because square edges are prone to cracking. It will be encased within a secondary cylinder designed to trap air and repel water. A soft metal rim on the capsule itself compresses under pressure, creating an "airtight, watertight seal" when the lid is secured, Berilla explained. The internal humidity is maintained at 35 per cent to prevent degradation, and the capsule will be buried 10 feet underground, safeguarding it from temperature fluctuations and storm damage. Berilla confidently stated, "Philadelphia would have to be six feet underwater in order for this time capsule to even possibly take on water. And if Philly is six feet underwater, you’ve got way bigger problems in the world."

Inside, the capsule holds contributions from all three branches of the federal government, numerous America250 events and programmes, all 50 states, the five US territories, and the District of Columbia. Most items are housed in small archival boxes, with paper documents in a separate compartment. Archival quality paper proved a popular choice, with states submitting hundreds of letters, postcards, posters, and poems.

The submissions offer a fascinating glimpse into regional identities and aspirations. New Hampshire contributed a brochure detailing its Revolutionary War history, while California looked to the future, including an AI ChatBot’s prediction for 2276, which envisioned highways disappearing, grizzly bears returning, and the state seceding to form a "Pacific Federation" with Oregon, Washington, and British Columbia.

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Other states went to great lengths: Utah sent 100 cards featuring historical citizens, 13 coins, eight documents, eight pins, two granite disks, and a booklet. Arizona used nano-etching to place the full text of the Declaration of Independence and the US Constitution on a stainless steel coin. Some submissions were more stark, such as Maine’s bone from an endangered North Atlantic right whale, and Arkansas’s diamond.

Tom Medema, a retired National Park Service official and project manager for the time capsule, expressed his satisfaction with the variety. "I’m glad there wasn’t really a prescription for it," he said. "I know that was hard for them, but in the end, it was just up to them to represent themselves." Items that could degrade or metals that would rust were forbidden; Maryland’s Old Bay seasoning was rejected, and Native American beaded artwork backed by elk hide was resubmitted on a fabric background. Medema acknowledged that some items reflect "dark historical times" and current national challenges, yet an "air of optimism" pervaded the project. "There’s great hope in what this capsule represents and the messages that are put in it," he added. "Something about this capsule has been truly uplifting for everyone who’s been involved in it."

This is not the first national time capsule linked to the anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. A "Century Safe" from 1876 was opened by President Gerald Ford in 1976, the same year an official Bicentennial time capsule was created, now stored at the National Archives and due to open in 2076. Another capsule is planned for the US Capitol Visitor Centre. To ensure the America250 capsule is found in 2276, the National Park Service has incorporated details into its succession plans, and a capstone with information will mark its burial spot.

Berilla, reflecting on America 250 years ago, spoke of resilience. Looking ahead, he hopes future generations will see the same qualities in the present. "That, yes, we had it hard compared to them, but more importantly, we were diverse. We were interesting. We were creative. We worked together." The capsule contains a photo of his team and a letter he penned on their behalf, which reads: "Greetings from the living, breathing hearts and hands of 2026. We will have long since returned to dust, but our devotion, pride, and unwavering hope for what our world could become are alive right here inside this steel. We built this for you."