Piers Morgan slams Prince Harry over privacy claims amid High Court hacking case

Piers Morgan has made a brutal dig at Prince Harry amid the royal’s ongoing legal battle against the Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN).

Former Daily Mirror newspaper editor Piers Morgan opened up about the ongoing legal battle, in which his name has been mentioned, saying he “won't be silent when it's all over” and that he looks forward to reading about the court case in Prince Harry’s next book.

The Duke of Sussex claims that MGN obtained private information about him in an unlawful way – allegations that the group denies.

In a 55-page witness statement released as part of his evidence, Prince Harry said Morgan has exhibited a “barrage of horrific attacks and intimidation” towards himself and his wife Meghan Markle.

When asked about Prince Harry’s appearance in the witness box by Sky News, he responded: “I didn't see it but I wish him luck with his privacy campaign – look forward to reading it in his next book.”

Morgan also told ITN: “The sensible way forward is for everybody to wait for everything to finish and then have their say. I've never been known for my silence and I suspect I won't be silent when it's all over.”

As part of the High Court hacking case, former Daily Mirror royal editor Jane Kerr gave evidence claiming that her former boss Morgan would “inject” information into her stories without explanation about its source.

Kerr worked for the Daily Mirror's royal team from 1996 to 2007 and claimed her boss, Morgan, would add additional snippets to her stories.

Morgan denies that any unlawful information gathering occurred under his management.

