Popular dog treat may contain toxic chemicals and bleach, warns expert

We're all guilty of treating our beloved pets to a little extra indulgence over the festive period. After all, if we're allowed an extra Christmas treat, why shouldn't they?

But now, an expert has issued a shocking warning against one ingredient found in some of the market's popular dog treats.

Richard Green of Kennedy Wild Bird Food & Pet Supplies warned against products containing rawhide which can be incredibly dangerous when consumed by dogs. In more serious cases, it can be deadly.

"Rawhide treats are often marketed as a natural chew, but the production process involves harsh chemicals that can be harmful to a dog’s health. The risk of choking is another major concern, as rawhide can splinter, causing injury to the dog’s mouth or digestive system," he said.

He went on to explain that rawhide "isn't regulated as food in the UK," meaning there's no guarantee they are free from the harmful substance.

"These treats are often made from animal hides that are preserved with chemicals, including toxic preservatives and bleach, which can potentially cause digestive issues and allergic reactions," he continued.

Richard said that when consumed, they can "swell up to four times their size," and may lead to "potential choking hazards or serious intestinal blockages. These blockages can be life-threatening if not addressed quickly".

Instead, he advised to look for safe alternatives including "long-lasting, natural chews that are free of harmful chemicals".

"If your dog has ingested rawhide, it's important to monitor them closely and consult your vet. Even small pieces of rawhide can cause discomfort or blockages, and in some cases, this could lead to severe health complications," he added.

