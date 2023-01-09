Porn star Ron Jeremy is now so ill he may never stand trial

Porn star Ron Jeremy might never stand trial after being accused of rape and sexual assault by 21 women, with reports stating that he’s set to be declared incompetent.

The 69-year-old, whose legal name is Ronald Jeremy Hyatt, was indicted in August 2021 on 34 counts of sexual assault, with the charges dating as far back as 1996.

The ages of his 21 alleged victims range from as young as 15, to 51. Jeremy has pleaded not guilty.

The case was previously suspended in March of last year after the jailed porn star was asked to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

According to the LA Times, Deputy Dist. Atty. Paul Thompson stated that mental health experts called by both the prosecutors and the defence had determined that he suffers from severe dementia. The publication also reports that there is no evidence that Jeremy is faking his symptoms.

Jeremy is expected to appear in court on January 17 where he will reportedly be declared incompetent.

An internal email stated: “As a result of the agreement of the experts, the defendant will be declared incompetent to stand trial ... his prognosis for improvement is not good. If he does not improve, we will not be able to try him for his crimes.

“Because criminal proceedings are suspended as long as he is incompetent, we also cannot get a guilty plea from him or discuss other measures to get justice for the victims in this case.”

Jeremy allegedly exploited the novelty of his celebrity to meet and often isolate the women he raped and sexually assaulted, using the same tactics for years, according to grand jury testimony from 21 women that was unsealed in September 2021.

If you have been raped or sexually assaulted, you can contact your nearest Rape Crisis organisation for specialist, independent and confidential support. For more information, visit their website here.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.