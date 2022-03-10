Prince William has sparked controversy over comments he made about the war in Ukraine.
Speaking to volunteers during a visit to the Ukrainian Cultural Centre in London, the royal triggered a backlash after it was reported that he compared the conflict to those in Africa and Asia, with people claiming his words showed that he was "racist" or at least ignorant to the fact there have been many wars and conflicts in Europe - including in his lifetime.
“It’s very alien to see this in Europe. We are all behind you,” he had said, adding that he wanted to do more to help. “We feel so useless.”
His comments come as him and his wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge are due to visit the Caribbean for the first time later this month and will visit countries including Jamaica, Bahamas and Belize.
The irony of the upcoming visit also didn't escape people who reacted to his perceived lack of awareness about the region.
Prince William says conflict is \u201cvery alien\u201d to Europe, unlike Asia & Africa.\n\nHow do you have a 1000 year history of colonialism, a literal 100 year war, launch 2 World Wars, allow multiple genocides, & bomb a dozen nations since 9/11 alone\u2014yet make this type of a statement.pic.twitter.com/eIOJiFmkma— Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@Qasim Rashid, Esq.) 1646873910
Horrific comment.\n\nEuropean people ran roughshod over the continent of Africa, pillaging communities, raping women, enslaving human beings, colonizing for profit and power, stealing resources, causing generational devastation. And European nations continue to harm Africa.https://twitter.com/nadine_writes/status/1501637351273074690\u00a0\u2026— Be A King (@Be A King) 1646871454
Unsurprised to see backlash against Prince William's ignorant remark (reported by @PA). Europe has seen some of the bloodiest conflict in the past two centuries\u2014Balkans, Yugoslavia, Germany and Kosovo to name a few. But sure, let's normalise war and death in Africa and Asia.pic.twitter.com/49xYzFOyBK— Omid Scobie (@Omid Scobie) 1646867916
Prince William\u2019s comments are deeply offensive. He must apologise\n\nThis future King of England parrots racist rhetoric shamelessly\n\nHis caucacity after public backlash at Western media humanising White pain while dehumanising Black/Brown pain in #UkraineWar is a slap to our faceshttps://twitter.com/nadine_writes/status/1501637351273074690\u00a0\u2026— Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu (@Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu) 1646857947
So after your ancestors Prince William, stole, colonized, caused genocide, on so many lands. You decided to make this statement. Your country was built on wars. Its literally your history. \n\nI wouldnt mind all the Caribbean countries just cancel your trip.https://twitter.com/Nadine_Writes/status/1501637351273074690\u00a0\u2026— No Thanks. \ud83c\uddef\ud83c\uddf2 (@No Thanks. \ud83c\uddef\ud83c\uddf2) 1646871426
The IRA set off bombs in London during Prince William's lifetime. \n\nThe Good Friday Agreement happened when William was 17.\n\nThe British military had troops deployed in Northern Ireland when William started his military carer at Sandhurst!https://twitter.com/Nadine_Writes/status/1501637351273074690\u00a0\u2026— Andrew Visnovsky (@Andrew Visnovsky) 1646860015
Prince William - \u201cIt\u2019s very alien to see this in Europe\u201d\n\nMe - *gestures to LITERALLY ALL OF ENGLISH HISTORY*https://twitter.com/Nadine_Writes/status/1501637351273074690\u00a0\u2026— the_ejpotts (@the_ejpotts) 1646857879
Prince William very moved by war on "European soil"\n\nConflict in Africa and Asia v normalised, apparently.pic.twitter.com/R0KmVFx4Hi— Ava-Santina (@Ava-Santina) 1646853082
Elsewhere on the visit, the Royals spoke about how they are explaining the conflict to their young children. "Ours have been coming home asking all about it," William said. "They are obviously talking about it with their friends at school."
He suggested he had found it difficult discussing some of it with his children, adding he had to "choose my words carefully to explain what is going on".
If only he had chosen his words carefully here, too.
