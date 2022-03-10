Prince William has sparked controversy over comments he made about the war in Ukraine.

Speaking to volunteers during a visit to the Ukrainian Cultural Centre in London, the royal triggered a backlash after it was reported that he compared the conflict to those in Africa and Asia, with people claiming his words showed that he was "racist" or at least ignorant to the fact there have been many wars and conflicts in Europe - including in his lifetime.

“It’s very alien to see this in Europe. We are all behind you,” he had said, adding that he wanted to do more to help. “We feel so useless.”

His comments come as him and his wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge are due to visit the Caribbean for the first time later this month and will visit countries including Jamaica, Bahamas and Belize.

The irony of the upcoming visit also didn't escape people who reacted to his perceived lack of awareness about the region.

Here's how people reacted to his comments:





Elsewhere on the visit, the Royals spoke about how they are explaining the conflict to their young children. "Ours have been coming home asking all about it," William said. "They are obviously talking about it with their friends at school."

He suggested he had found it difficult discussing some of it with his children, adding he had to "choose my words carefully to explain what is going on".

If only he had chosen his words carefully here, too.

