Ancient secrets uncovered under 80-million-year-old ice sheets in Antarctica

New research has unearthed fascinating evidence of conditions under the ice sheets of Antarctica – and it tells us more about the ancient secrets of the Earth that have remained hidden for 80-million-years.

The study from scientists at Durham University focuses on surfaces under the ice on the continent, which are surprisingly flat.

Notably, the flat surfaces have not been smoothed down by the ice over time. In fact, the researchers claim they were always that way, and have not been eroded by the vast layers of ice above them.

As you might imagine, the extreme weather seen on Antarctica, combined with the ice sheets has made study of the land incredibly difficult in the past.

But new research claims that the land underneath Antarctica initially separated from Australia around 80-million-years-ago and was completely green at one time, before being covered in ice around 34-million-years ago.

The flat nature of the land, the experts claim, is impacting the rate at which ice on the continent is melting – and they believe that understanding more about the nature of this surprisingly flat land could help in the study of melting ice and the fight against climate change.

Dr. Paxman from Durham University is the lead author of the published study. Dr Paxman said: “Information such as the shape and geology of the newly mapped surfaces will help improve our understanding of how ice flows at the edge of East Antarctica.

“This, in turn, will help make it easier to predict how the East Antarctic Ice Sheet could affect sea levels under different levels of climate warming in the future.”

