Princess Margaret’s grandson to wed after proposing with ceramic ring he made

Princess Margaret’s grandson Sam Chatto has announced his engagement to fellow artist Eleanor Ekserdjian, revealing he proposed with a porcelain ring he crafted himself.

The King has been informed and is said to be very happy for the couple, who are planning to wed next spring.

Ceramicist Sam, 29, is the son of Queen Elizabeth II’s niece, Lady Sarah Chatto, and her husband Daniel Chatto.

He shared the news on Instagram, writing: “I’m really delighted to say that Ellie and I are engaged. And we couldn’t be happier.

“I proposed with a porcelain ring which I made.”

The porcelain engagement ring designed and made by Sam Chatto (Huseyin Ovayolu/PA)

Ms Ekserdjian, 29, who is known as Ellie, is a painter and film artist, and the pair live together in London.

Lady Sarah Chatto and Daniel Chatto, and Ms Ekserdjian’s parents, Professor David Ekserdjian and Susan Moore, are said to be delighted at the news.