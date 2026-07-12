There have been claims England's first goal against Norway in their FIFA World Cup quarter-final win should not have stood after the ball appeared to hit the spidercam and FIFA has released a statement about it.

In first half added time, Norwegian goalkeeper Orjan Nyland launched a goal kick high into the air and, looking at replays, the ball seemed to hit one of the spidercam wires, altering its trajectory on the way down.

The ball then reached England midfielder Elliot Anderson fairly uncontested before he passed to Anthony Gordon, who then laid the ball off to Jude Bellingham who produced a moment of magic to dribble through Norway's defence, then calmly slotting the ball past the keeper.

That goal made it 1-1 just before half-time - but a number of Norwegian players protested furiously on the pitch that the ball hit spidercam from Nyland's goal kick.

If that happens, the referee should stop the game for 'outside interference' with a drop ball then being given to restart proceedings.

But referee Clement Trupin waved away the protests and the goal was allowed to stand.

In a statement, FIFA said: "Before England's goal in minute 45+2 against Norway, the sensor in the Connected Ball showed no peak in the 'heartbeat of the ball' when in the air and therefore no evidence that the ball touched the overhead wire and changed the movement of the ball."

Speaking after the game, Norway manager Stale Solbakken said a number of staff and players on the bench saw this and protested the decision themselves.

And it seems they may have a point.

Replays and extensive analysis seem to show the ball clip one of the wires and its trajectory alters on the way down.

Further posts on social media have shared side angles from the incident and it does seem the ball touches the wire.

And one person shared a clip from "BBC's 3D replay of the game" and the ball's trajectory seems to deviate because it hit spidercam.

Norway might feel a bit hard done by with that one but it's England that progress to the semi-finals having beaten the Scandinavian side 2-1 in extra time to set up a clash with Argentina.

England play Argentina on Wednesday (15 July).

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