Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis hits major milestone ahead of release

The development of Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis has hit a key milestone ahead of its release in early 2027.

Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis is a reimagining of Lara Croft's very first adventure from 1996 which is due to release on 12 February, with a Deluxe Edition giving fans two days' early access on 10 February.

Croft's voice actor Alix Wilton Regan has shared a very encouraging update about the game on Instagram.

In a video, she said: "I've just wrapped on the last official session of the main game, Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis, which feels big and emotional.

"I mean this journey started in 2022 and it's now 10 July 2026. So that's a big leap. There will be pickups, there will be bugs to fix but wow, what a milestone. Peace and love and power.

"This is the end of a very big adventure but it is absolutely the beginning of a legacy."

Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis last appeared at the PlayStation State of Play stream in June, where a new trailer, screenshots, release date and pre-order details were revealed.

Speaking when Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis was first announced in December 2025, Scot Amos, head of studio at Crystal Dynamics, said: "It's a love letter by fans, all of us, to fans.

"We knew the 30th anniversary was coming up and wanted to do something special to celebrate that moment and still honour all of the core design's original DNA and intent."

Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis releases on 12 February 2027 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2 and PC.



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