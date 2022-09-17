With the Queen’s funeral taking place on Monday and most TV channels blocking out their schedules to livestream the ceremony, it’s understandable if some people want to watch something a little bit lighter during the current period of national mourning.

The Emoji Movie, however, is not what we – or indeed, many others – had in mind, but it’s being offered on Channel 5 from 11:10am, right when the BBC, ITV and Sky will be airing the funeral service of the late monarch which begins at 11am.

The 2017 animated film, which starred James Corden and Patrick Stewart as the hi-5 and poop emoji respectively (yes, really), was a commercial flop – with the site Rotten Tomatoes giving it a Tomatometer score of just six per cent.

It’s worth mentioning, just in case you were somehow expecting the movie to be a cinematic masterpiece.

The channel will then air Stuart Little at 12:30pm, followed by the third film in the Ice Age series – Dawn of the Dinosaurs – at 1:55pm.

However, it’s Channel 5’s decision to air The Emoji Movie which has been praised online, after entertainment reporter Scott Bryan shared the news on Friday:

Channel 5’s slate of children’s films on Monday comes after the day of the funeral was declared a bank holiday, as part of the period of national mourning following the Queen’s death last week, meaning schools will close for the day.

Her Majesty’s coffin is currently lying-in-state in Westminster Hall, with members of the public have been queuing hours to pay their respects before Monday’s funeral at Westminster Abbey.

indy100 has approached Channel 5 for comment.

