King Charles III declared Monday, 19 September a Bank Holiday so the country may properly mourn Queen Elizabeth II.

This means banks, schools, and the UK government will close so people may pay their respects to the Queen. It also means individual businesses are allowed to close.

From bike racks to hospitals, many are finding a lot of businesses are unexpectedly closing, far more than during Covid.

Here are 11 ways the Bank Holiday on Monday is stricter than Covid lockdowns were.



1. Gyms are closed

Several health club chains have announced they will be closed on Monday out of respect for the Queen including Pure Gym and Bannatyne.

Meanwhile during Covid, gyms were forced to remain closed until mid-April 2021. Although outdoor sports were permitted from March 2021 onward.

2. You can't play music loudly

One of the ways people are paying their respects to the late monarch is avoiding loud noises while the mourning period and funeral are occurring.

According to one Twitter user, the Royal College of Music asked students to "keep windows closed to reduce sound transmission during the mourning period."

3. No bin collections

On most Bank Holidays, excluding Christmas and New Years, rubbish collections still continue. But on Monday, some city councils have announced they will be giving their employees the day off.

The Portsmouth City Council, Royal Borough of Greenwich, Manchester City Council, and more announced there would be no bin collections during the Queen's funeral.

4. Food banks are closed



Several food banks across the UK announced they will be closed on Monday leading to backlash.

Because food banks are not government run, they do not have to adhere to Bank Holiday restrictions meaning they may remain open or close as they wish.

Food banks became a necessity for families unable to access or afford food during the pandemic. Despite the soaring virus, many remained opened to help those in need.

5. Other funerals are being cancelled

During the height of the pandemic, families were forced to mourn their lost loved ones without a funeral due to the virus.

Now, some families are being forced to move their funeral due to the Bank Holiday.

The National Association of Funeral Directors tweeted informing people that some families will have to rearrange funeral plans depending if their funeral director, cemetery, or crematorium are taking the day off.

6. You can't sign petitions



Out of respect for the late monarch, Parliament has decided to recess until after the Queen's funeral, this means the public may not sign Petitions until they return.

7. Bike racks are closed



To make room for mourners leaving flowers, Norwich City Council decided to close various bike racks across the city.

Biking became a popular hobby during the pandemic as public transportation was less available and safe. But at least on Monday, some may find it difficult to find a bike rack.

8. Hospital appointments are cancelled

Several National Health Services will be closed on Monday meaning people seeking non-urgent healthcare appointments are going to have to reschedule.

Bedfordshire Hospitals, Norfolk and Norwich Hospitals, and more announced they would be observing the Bank Holiday on Monday.

Much like during the pandemic, elective appointments and operations are being hit with unexpected cancellations leading to frustration among people.

9. Can't wear brightly colored clothes

As with any funeral, people are expected to wear back or dark clothes to signify a period of mourning.

This means on Monday anyone wearing brightly colored clothes may be given a sour look as it is seen as taboo during the time of mourning.

10. No airplanes

To ensure the Queen's funeral is as sombre and respectful as possible, Heathrow Airport announced it would change 15 per cent of flights on Monday to reduce noise.

“As a mark of respect, operations to and from the airport will be subject to appropriate changes in order to avoid noise disturbance at certain locations at specific times on Monday,” Heathrow said in a statement.

For a period of the pandemic flights were cancelled and reduced to prevent the spread of Covid but not by choice.

11. Can't grocery shop

Grocery shops Aldi, Waitrose, Tesco, Sainsbury, Primark, and more announced they would be closed on Monday as a mark of respect to the late monarch.

Even at the height of Covid, grocery shops remained open so long as patrons wore a mask and practiced social distancing.

