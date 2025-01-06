Some guys out there have this bizarre habit of asking women to name three songs by the band on their shirts. But on this occasion, it completely backfired.

In a viral clip that's racked up over 2.5 million views, Jo turned to TikTok to share her hilarious take on what happened.

While waiting for her food to arrive, Jo (@whatisrocknroll) casually recalled: "Guys, I was casually waiting for my food wearing my band's merch and a guy came up to me and asked me to name three songs."

The twist? She's actually in the band.

It didn't take long for the clip to be flooded with hundreds of fellow TikTokers in hysterics, with one joking: "'Oh please you wouldn't recognise the band if they'd be sitting in front of you' – followed by the most intense stare ever."

Another quipped: "You should name a song you are still working on, and when you release it, JUST MAYBE has a really bad flashback."

Meanwhile, a third added: "You should ask if he can name every band member."

@whatisrocknroll I don't know how i should feel about this.. #rockband #rockmusic #bandtshirts #namethreesongs #rocknroll #bandsoftiktok #truestory #bandlife #artists





Jo later clarified that the video was all in good fun with a healthy dose of sarcasm. But her point was clear: this is something that happens way more often than you'd think.

In fact, one woman in the comments stopped wearing her favourite band tee altogether as she grew tired of being constantly bombarded with impromptu music quizzes.

There's even a Reddit forum dedicated to the cause, featuring the perfect comebacks when the question arises.

Among some of the crude responses, one person joked: "Or just name 3 songs...then keep going. Keep naming songs until he gets tired, walks away and follow him home. Name all of the songs. Start singing the songs. Sing the songs to him in his sleep."

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.