In the same week that Elon Musk’s AI tool Grok sparked a backlash for tweeting antisemitic responses to prompts, Twitter/X CEO Linda Yaccarino made the surprise announcement that she would be stepping down – which has prompted MrBeast to circle back to the question of whether he could have the top job.

At the end of 2022, after Musk had bought the social media platform and there was talk over who would take on the role of CEO, the YouTuber – real name Jimmy Donaldson – tweeted: “Can I be the new Twitter CEO?”

And Musk didn’t rule it out, replying to say that “it’s not out of the question”.

Donaldson later went on to change his Twitter/X bio to “Twitter Official CEO” and then “Twitter Super Official CEO”, but of course, the role actually ended up going to Yaccarino in May 2023.

Just over two years later, though, and Yaccarino has stepped down, with Musk thanking her for her "contributions".

Announcing the news on Wednesday, Yaccarino said: “When @elonmusk and I first spoke of his vision for X, I knew it would be the opportunity of a lifetime to carry out the extraordinary mission of this company. I’m immensely grateful to him for entrusting me with the responsibility of protecting free speech, turning the company around, and transforming X into the Everything App.

“I’ll be cheering you all on as you continue to change the world.”

This led to Donaldson resharing his 2022 tweet on Thursday and asking: “Sooooo, is now my time?”

Unlike last time around, though, Musk is yet to respond.

