Rebecca Goodwin has blown up across social media for sharing her time on the Reality Check Show after walking out due to feeling "bullied" by the three male podcast hosts.

In an emotional storytime shared on TikTok that's racked up five million views, Rebecca (@beckymil911) detailed what she said was her experience after driving three hours to do the unpaid pod appearance. She accused the show of inviting OnlyFans creators in to "absolutely rip them to s**t".

"It’s funny because one of the guys is literally an OnlyFans model," she continued.

Rebecca went on to say that she expected it to be a professional podcast studio, but instead, "three horrible men that decided to rip me to s**t and refuse to let me speak".

She claimed they made her sign the model release form before, "which should have been a red flag," and despite publicly asking on her Instagram Story for the episode to not be released, they decided to go against her wishes and share the full, unedited cut.









Who is Rebecca Goodwin?

Rebecca Goodwin, or Becky Mil, is a 30-year-old adult content creator from Chesterfield. She once shared that she got into OnlyFans "out of desperation" after struggling to feed her two daughters and living off food stamps.

Within the first 10 days of joining the platform, she made "well over £1,000" and has since gone on to earn over £100,000 a month, which has allowed Rebecca to buy her own home and car.

More recently, Rebecca's name has taken over platforms such as TikTok and Instagram after an appearance on the Reality Check Show.





What is Rebecca Goodwin's affordable housing scheme?

When asked on the podcast about "what she does with the money" she earns, Rebecca responded: "It goes into property. I'm doing the affordable housing scheme."

She explained how she buys property outright and rents them out to low-income families for around £450 a month "for a two-bed terraced house".

Rebecca plans on passing the properties down to her two children.

She aims to turn the initiative into a charity.

@newswithnat Rebecca Goodwins affordable housing scheme 👏 #rebeccagoodwin #therealitycheckpodcast #realitycheckpodcast #rebeccagoodwinrealitycheck #beckygoodwin









What happened on the podcast?

Rebecca recently appeared on the Reality Check Show hosted by Shuan Maroof and CJ McKenna, where things took a controversial turn.

The hosts spoke over Rebecca – and even swiftly turned an important talking point regarding Rebecca's charity plans to whether her children knew what she doing for a living.

The podcast hosts questioned Rebecca's dignity, to which she hit back that it was stolen as a child when she was groomed. Now, she said she is "reclaiming" what was taken from her.

In a TikTok clip, Rebecca clarified her comment about dignity working a full-time job in a supermarket, adding that she wasn't her "best self" and was "fighting back the tears," meaning she didn't "get her point across correctly".

"So, I don't believe workers don't have no dignity at all. What I do believe is that the system treats you with no dignity, and that is not okay," she told viewers. "I believe that anyone who is selling their freedom and their time should get financial freedom in exchange for that."





The podcast came to an abrupt halt when Rebecca stormed out following a discussion about taking her children on holiday in a motor home during the six-week holidays.

The podcast hosts laughed hysterically, leading Rebecca to walk out.

"I'm gonna head off now, you lot are the most disrespectful people I've ever met," she said.

Once she had left, the hosts called her "delusional".





How have people responded?

Rebecca Goodwin was flooded with positive responses for sharing her experience online – and ultimately walking out.

In a clip that garnered almost three million views, former Love Islander Olivia Attwood spoke out against the podcast and the treatment of Rebecca. Olivia once interviewed Rebecca as a part of her ITV series Getting Filthy Rich and described her as "kind and warm" and someone who made Olivia's job "ridiculously easy".

@oliviaattwood My hot take this am on the stuff I have seen regarding #rebeccagoodwin and that 'podcast'. 🤢 sorry it took me so long get to the point lol. X





One TikToker suggested that these types of men and bro-casts have no problem consuming NSFW content – until they realise "these women make more money than they can".

@8bitbetty Will die on a sword for this #8bitbetty #rebeccagoodwin #podcast #fyp









Confidence coach Jo Emerson also shared her take on the incident.





@jo_emerson Rebecca Goodwin storms off The Reality Check. #rebecca #rebeccagoodwin #realitycheck #adult #adultcontent #misogyny #sexism @Rebecca Goodwin





Over on X/Twitter, Rebecca was flooded with praise, with one writing: "Nothing but respect for Rebecca Goodwin as a person but also as a sex worker. Whether she had contributed £0 in taxes to society or the £238k she paid this year, it doesn't make her less of a person. Sitting heavy on my mind today after watching that podcast."

Another wrote: "I stand with Rebecca Goodwin them men need to shut their mouths."

Meanwhile, a third shared: "Huge respect for Rebecca Goodwin. The guys on that s**t-ass podcast saw a powerful, confident woman and did everything they could to try and tear her down. Insecure losers."

The hosts of the podcast have since spoken out after being accused of bullying.

In a video, Shuan Maroof said: “I just want to make a statement out seeing as Becky has made her statement, but no one was bullying anyone. We were questioning a few of the things she saidd which were very normal statements, when she was making quite outrageous claims such as asking for a shaved vagina is paedophilia. We had to question a few of those claims, and it got to a point where she didn’t like us arguing back with her.”

They also went on a live stream with parts of the discussion later shared to TikTok.

@loumaccahaslostit The AUDACITY of these 3 though absolute bul!y boys #beckymils #rebeccagoodwin #istandwithrebecca #realitycheckpodcast #bullies





Indy100 reached out to Rebecca Goodwin and the Reality Check Show for comment

