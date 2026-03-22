‘Remarkable’ chance for Scottish students to design tartan for America250

Students at a Scottish university have been offered the “remarkable” opportunity to design a tartan to mark the 250th anniversary of the United States of America.

Heriot-Watt University was invited by the Scottish Government USA to create a tartan symbolising the historical and cultural ties between Scotland and the US.

Students from the university’s school of textiles and design submitted their ideas to a panel of experts from both countries, with the winning design due to be revealed in the summer.

The chosen design will be registered with the Scottish Tartan Authority as the official commemorative tartan for the America250 organisation.

We were delighted to be chosen for this special assignment to mark the America250 celebrations Professor Fiona Grant Heriot-Watt University

An initial commemorative run will be produced at Lovat Mill in Hawick in the Scottish Borders, with the winning student then travelling to Washington DC to formally present the tartan from Scotland to the US.

Professor Fiona Grant, executive dean of the school of textiles and design, said: “We were delighted to be chosen for this special assignment to mark the America250 celebrations.

“It’s a remarkable opportunity to contribute to a project of real cultural – and lasting – importance while showcasing the breadth of skill, creativity and innovation that define Heriot-Watt’s school of textiles and design.”

Each submission had to meet a number of criteria, including the historical and cultural relevance of the tartan design, the creativity and originality of the pattern and supporting narrative, its public appeal and the potential for ceremonial and commercial use.

Mark Boyce, acting head of the Scottish Government USA, said: “The 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence is a moment to reflect on the long and historic ties between the United States and Scotland.

“A commemorative tartan is the perfect symbol of this interwoven relationship that continues to thrive through trade, education, culture and diaspora.

“We are delighted to bring this opportunity to the students at Heriot-Watt University, who are developing skills and creativity to help secure the future of Scotland’s unique tartans and textiles.”

Each submission had to meet specific evaluation criteria (Heriot-Watt University/University of Amsterdam/PA)

Five Heriot-Watt students have been shortlisted, with the university saying the inspiration behind their designs is “as diverse as the samples they’ve woven”.

Grace Nicholls’ tartan highlights the vibrancy and heritage of Highland dance, through a design inspired by her family’s kilt colours and the rhythmic patterns shared across Scotland and North America.

The design by Kaci McEwan charts the US’s journey towards independence, with carefully numbered threads and colour sections referencing key moments in early American history such as the establishment of Jamestown in 1607.

Meanwhile, Elisabeth Fandke’s tartan is inspired by Fife-born founding father James Wilson and references shared Scottish-North American heritage, the Atlantic journey and the colours and motifs of Independence Hall in Philadelphia – where the Declaration of Independence was ratified.

Iris Morley’s tartan celebrates the shared value of liberty between Scotland and the US through colours drawn from national symbols and a central sequence of 13 stripes – a reference to the 13 colonies that broke away from Britain in the War of Independence.

Finally, Megan Beattie centred her design on the enduring friendship between Scotland and the United States, using a strong dark base to reflect its foundations and colours from both national flags to reference the relationship today.

The tartan project is part of a wider programme of activity around America250 and the America-Scotland relationship, and reflects the role Scotland has played in shaping the history of the United States.

The university pointed out many of the founding fathers and signatories of the Declaration of Independence were of Scottish descent while Scottish immigrants contributed to the development of American governance, industry and education.