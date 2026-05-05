Met Gala 2026 best dressed: 14 of the 'Fashion is Art' looks that stole the show

Fashion is often described as art, and rightly so, but the ambiguous 2026 Met Gala theme "Fashion is Art" certainly put A-listers to the test. Frankly, no one quite knew what to expect, with earlier snaps just hours before the event hinting that things might take an underwhelming turn.

But we spoke too soon.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art quickly became a moving exhibition of sculptural silhouettes, painterly references, and experimental craftsmanship.

As highlighted both on and offline, it was largely the women holding the creative effort on their backs (quite literally) with gowns packed full of detail, storytelling, and construction that took thousands of hours to bring to life.

Menswear, however, didn't quite land the brief in the same way. There were some standout moments, but overall, fewer looks that were fully committed to the concept and didn't go unnoticed.

Here are 14 of our favourite Met Gala looks from the night.

Karan Johar wearing Manish Malhotra

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar graced the Met Gala wearing a design inspired by the art of Raja Ravi Varma.

"Raja Ravi Varma felt right because his work does something I’ve always tried to do in cinema. He painted feelings," he shared. "And who better than my oldest partner in crime & fashion to help me bring this to life other than Manish Malhotra. To bring our Indian culture to the global stage with the vision of couture and gratitude woven together, is an art form in itself which he has mastered."

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Emma Chamberlain wearing Mugler

Marking her sixth time in attendance, Emma Chamberlain donned a hand-painted gown inspired by classical painting techniques.

Speaking about the Mugler by Miguel Castro Freitas, she told Vogue ahead of the event: "There is sort of this watercolour feel, and I love watercolour painting. But then also there’s a creepy, sort of ominous undertone to the gown, like the way that it moves. And that is very much my taste in art."

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Eileen Gu wearing Iris van Herpen

The Olympic champion turned heads at the Met Gala with a sculptural mini dress. Crafted with 15,000 delicate glass bubbles, the piece required more than 2,500 hours of meticulous work.

But the real spectacle was the hidden technology embedded in the design that allowed actual bubbles to form around her as she moved.

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Kylie Jenner wearing Schiaparelli

Kylie Jenner returned to the Met Gala carpet with a custom Schiaparelli gown, jewels, and bleached brows. The illusion dress is said to have taken around 11,000 hours of work to complete the embroidery alone.

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Jeremy Pope wearing Vivienne Westwood

The actor sported Vivienne Westwood’s fall 1996 collection, telling GQ that the look had been on his mind for many years.

"I used it as a reference image for a lot of the conversations I have with creatives just on different projects," he confessed , adding: "The duality felt very aligned with how I understand myself as an artist and as a Black man trying to navigate and hold space for legacy, visibility, and truth specifically in these types of spaces."

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Lisa wearing Robert Wun

Lisa teamed up with Robert Wun, who had a string of hits at the Met Gala, in a sheer crystalised gown consisting of almost 70,000 Swarovski crystals.

It also featured a sculpted arm detail rising from the shoulder, creating an illusion of two different gestures.

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Beyoncé wearing Olivier Rousteing

Beyoncé returned to the Met Gala after 10 years as co-chair, sporting skeletal couture. The star was in attendance with her daughter Blue Ivy, in a Balenciaga strapless gown.

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KUN wearing Thom Browne

KUN sported a Thom Browne suit made up of over 400,000 beads and sequins. The star also paired the look with one red contact lens.

"Well, the inspiration is coming from my new album, the title track is called 'Deadman,'" he told Teen Vogue. "I’m like bleeding right here," he added, pointing to his jacket.

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Sabine Getty wearing Ashi Studio

Jewellery designer Sabine Getty made a serious statement in a sheer Ashi Studio gown designed to resemble a nude painting, instantly sparking "iconic" social media reaction. She tied it all together with a jewel-encrusted finger detail, perfectly echoing the dress itself.

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Anok Yai wearing Balenciaga

Model Anok Yai made a stunning impression in head-to-toe Balenciaga, with intricate makeup designed to resemble delicate teardrops.

"In the climate that we’re living in right now, we need hope," she told Vogue. "I feel like being the Black Madonna in a Trump world is going to send that message."

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Naomi Osaka wearing Robert Wun

Naomi Osaka arrived in not one, but two standout Robert Wun moments. She first stepped out in a dramatic white feathered coat, paired with a matching headpiece by Awon Golding. Later, she shed the outer layer to reveal a rich maroon dress underneath, completely transforming the look.

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Chase Infiniti wearing Thom Browne

Chase Infiniti stepped out in a Thom Browne look inspired by the iconic Venus de Milo, turning classical sculpture into high fashion. The piece was incredibly detailed, featuring around 600 shades and more than 1.5 million carefully layered sequins.

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Nichapat Suphap wearing Robert Wun

Editor, entrepreneur, and founder of The Venture Management, Nichapat Suphap, made an entrance in a custom Robert Wun gown – but it was the innovation behind it that really stood out.

Collaborating with kinetic artist Casey Curran, the look featured sculptural metallic hands that actually moved around the dress, turning it into a dynamic, almost living piece.

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Zoë Kravitz wearing Yves Saint Laurent

Zoë Kravitz made her Met Gala return in a sleek black lace gown by Anthony Vaccarello for Saint Laurent with pockets.

On the carpet, fans couldn’t help but notice she kept her left hand out of sight in photos, fuelling ongoing speculation about a possible engagement to Harry Styles.

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