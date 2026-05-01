SNL UK: Who is hosting and performing on the show's first season?

Saturday Night Live UK is here with an inaugural cast of comedians in the spin-off show across the pond from the original US series - but who can we expect to see in the first lot of episodes?

We already know who makes up the cast as it includes Hammed Animashaun, Ayoade Bamgboye, Larry Dean, Celeste Dring, George Fouracres, Ania Magliano, Annabel Marlow, Al Nash, Jack Shep, Emma Sidi and Paddy Young.

The host and performer lineup for the series episodes has been confirmed by Sky One, where the programme is airing.

Here is everything you need to know.

Show 1 - 21 March

Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images, and Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Audacy

For the premiere episode of the comedy sketch show, American actor Tina Fey, who has been a cast member, writer, and host on the US show, hosted the UK spin-off.

Meanwhile, English rock band Wet Leg were the first performers on SNL UK.

Show 2 - 28 March

Photo by Aurore Marechal/Getty Images, and Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images

For the second episode, Northern Irish actor Jamie Dornan was the host. He is best known for his roles in films such as Fifty Shades of Grey and Belfast, along with the TV series The Fall.

Joining him as the musical performer will be English rock band Wolf Alice, who recently won Group of the Year at the 2026 BRIT Awards.

Show 3 - 4 April

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images, and Photo by Shirlaine Forrest/Getty Images for Live Nation

British actor Riz Ahmed took on hosting duties for the third episode. He is best known for his roles in films such as The Sound of Metal, and The Night Of, as well as writing and starring in the short film The Long Goodbye, which won an Oscar in Best Live Action Short Film in 2022.

The performer for this episode was English rock band Kasabian.

Show 4 - 11 April

Photo by Nicky J Sims/Getty Images for Sony Music & Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Jack Whitehall will host the fourth episode of SNL UK. He recent hosted the 2026 BRIT Awards and is best known for his work as a stand-up comedian, alongside appearances in hit TV shows such as Bad Education, Travels With My Father and Fresh Meat.

Jorja Smith is the performer for this episode.

There will not be an episode on 18 April as the series take a one-week break before the fifth episode airs on 25 April.

Show 5 - 25 April

Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images, and Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

For the fifth show on April 25, award-winning actor Nicola Coughlan (Bridgerton, Big Mood, Derry Girls) will be joined by nine-time SNL veterans Foo Fighters in their SNL UK debut.





Show 6 - 2 May

Photo by Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images, and YouTube/mustbemeek

The sixth episode saw BAFTA-winning actor Aimee Lou Wood as host (The White Lotus, Film Club), with British breakthrough artist MEEK as the performer.

Show 7 - 9 May

Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images, and Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images For MOBO

On 9 May, BAFTA and Emmy award-winning star of stage and screen Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso, Ride or Die), will be hosting, with a performance from singer-songwriter and BRIT award winner Myles Smith.





Show 8 - 16 May

Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images, and Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella

For the SNL UK series finale (16 May), Rwandan-Scottish, BAFTA award-winning actor Ncuti Gatwa(Doctor Who, Sex Education, Barbie) will be joined by indie-pop singer-songwriter Holly Humberstone.

Where can I watch SNL UK?

You can tune in to watch SNL UK on Saturdays at 10pm on Sky One and NOW TV.

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