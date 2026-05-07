The Donald Trump administration has used a beloved SpongeBob SquarePants character in a meme depicting them as a MAGA supporter, and people aren’t happy about it.

Because of its embarrassing meme-posting and rage-bait posts via official government social media accounts, the Trump administration has earned the reputation as the most “unserious” administration ever .

Things show no sign of stopping either, as the official government account for the U.S. Department of Education used a meme depicting Mrs. Puff from SpongeBob SquarePants as a teacher reading from a book titled “MAGA” to mark “Teacher Appreciation Week”.

Mrs. Puff, an anthropomorphic pufferfish, is SpongeBob’s driving teacher at the boating school in Bikini Bottom and is known for her patience even as SpongeBob stresses her out. So it was with plenty of pushback that the Trump administration used the well-liked character in a meme.

“Ain’t no way mrs. puff is maga be so for real,” someone argued.

Another argued: “Get they ass @Spongebob.”

“LEAVE HER ALONE, GET A JOB,” one person urged.

Someone else wrote: “My girl Mrs. Puff would NEVER be associated with your kind take ts down.”

One person pointed out: “You realize she is famous for her main student constantly failing.”

“MRS. PUFF WOULD NEVER, LEAVE HER OUT OF THIS,” another said.









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