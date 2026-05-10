GTA 6 LIVE: Release date, trailer 3 and pre-order updates 'imminent'

GTA 6 release date, trailer 3 and pre-order updates are expected to be imminent following a number of key Sony updates and a tease from Game Informer.

Strauss Zelnick, the CEO of Take -Two Interactive which is Rockstar Games' parent company, recently hinted Grand Theft Auto 6 remains on track at the iicon gaming conference, saying (via IGN): "[I] think a lot of people will be calling in sick on 19 November."

Grand Theft Auto VI is the most anticipated game ever and gamers continue to avidly track leaks, rumours, trailers, pre-order updates and gameplay reveals.

Follow Indy100's GTA 6 live blog below for all the latest real-time updates, breaking news and fan reactions as they happen.

GTA 6 pre-orders and price details 'revealed' A social media user commented on a Rockstar Games commentary account details about GTA 6 pre-orders in the UK. On X / Twitter, @rockstationonx posted a screenshot of a comment on one of their posts that said: "I work at a large UK game retailer (not Game) and I just had the press pack through. "Pre-orders open 12 May and the price is £69.99. Looks like only one version so far. Should be $69.99 / Euros. No bundles for PS5 yet but I think Sony will send something later on this year." It's understood the same user commented this on a number of X / Twitter posts before deleting them. A similar post appeared on Reddit too which was also deleted but it's unclear if it was from the same user or not. @rockstationonx said it was "impossible to verify right now" and they would get in touch with a friend "who works at Smyths". The user has since posted an update. @rockstationonx said: "Either this is not true or my friend is refusing to tell me. If pre-orders for GTA 6 are actually going live this week, this type of communication would make sense. "However, I feel with the amount of employees who would now have access to this information, we would've definitely had more cases by now. We are just a couple of days away from finding out anyway, so it's not the end of the world." In the comments on that post, @rockstationonx added: "There is also a good chance he just doesn't know it may not be a full companywide communication yet if true." GTA 6 pre-order and price details have not been officially confirmed.



GTA 6 rating 'seemingly confirmed' There are claims the email Sony is understood to have sent to those who have wishlisted GTA 6 through the PS Store but do not own a PS5 console contains a rating for the game. Screenshots circulating online shows the email reveals the game has a M rating through ESRB - however GTA 6's website still says Rating Pending at the moment. Regardless of if the emails do contain the ESRB rating or not, Sony would have sent those emails because GTA 6 will not be releasing on PS4. This has also sparked speculation marketing could kick into full swing soon, which is likely to include trailer 3.

ICYMI: GTA 6 release date, trailer 3 and pre-order updates 'imminent' A number of GTA 6 fans believe updates on the game's release date, trailer 3 and pre-order details are imminent following a number of updates from Sony and a tease from Game Informer. Sony's most recent corporate strategy and earnings announcement presentation mentions GTA 6 alongside its first-party titles, which suggests the game is likely be on track to release on 19 November. Screenshots shared online also appear to show Sony has sent emails to those who have wishlisted GTA 6 through the PS Store but do not own a PS5 console, encouraging them to buy one so they can play the upcoming release. That's because GTA 6 will not be releasing on PS4. This has sparked speculation marketing could kick into full swing soon, which is likely to include trailer 3. Speaking of the PS Store, there is usually a sale on but the Deals tab says 'next level savings' start on Wednesday (13 May). This has started speculation GTA 6 pre-orders may open around then so PlayStation can introduce deals to run alongside GTA 6 being available to pre-order and so it can work on the servers ahead of what would undoubtedly be an influx of people trying to pre-order the game when it becomes available. It's also been spotted the 'just announced' tag has been removed from GTA 6 on the PS Store. The PS Store has Vice City inspired colours running through it now too. And finally, Game Informer, the publication renowned for being the first outlet to fully preview GTA 5, sent a new email to subscribers that said: "On the magazine side of things, we've basically shipped our next issue and we're so excited to reveal that [REDACTED] [REDACTED] [REDACTED] [REDACTED] will be gracing its cover next week." There is speculation the four redacted words could be Grand Theft Auto VI. Some online are saying there are "too many signs" that point to the GTA 6 release date being on track with further announcements from Rockstar Games imminent - but this is all speculation until anything official is announced.

GTA 6 'just announced' tag removal reaction from GTA6 In the GTA 6 Subreddit, fans have been reacting to the 'just announced' tag being removed from the game's PS Store listing. lilpeepfan5 posted: "Sony removed the 'just announced' tag if you check GTA 6 on your wishlisted list." And others have been commenting with their thoughts. junttiana said: "The game was first announced over four years ago so yeah it's about time lol." ComplexScar5981 said: "At this point it's pretty obvious we are getting something next week." Fractured-Hope said: "I can't do this anymore." ShaneTVZ said: "First, PlayStation sent out emails to PS4 players telling them to upgrade to PS5 for the GTA 6 19 November launch and now this, something big is definitely cooking behind the scenes." FaZeSmasH said: "Clearly there is quite a bit of stuff going on behind the scenes rn."

PS Store menu featuring 'Vice City colours' reaction from GTA6 Redditors in the GTA 6 Subreddit have been reacting to the PS Store being updated to include what seems to be the same colour scheme used in GTA 6. used_33 posted about this and others have been commenting with their thoughts. mymilkygoose said: "Obviously Rockstar basing their entire marketing strategy around my birthday on Wednesday. Can't help but feel a little flattered." Mysterious-Contact-3 said: "We might actually be in the endgame guys." EquivalentGrand3087 said: "It's all coming together." ConanKernow said: "Something else to keep in mind is the next set of PS Store deals isn't until the 13th, leaving the 12th wide open for pre-orders..." ZOoNeR_ said: "We are so back."

PS Store Deals tab reaction from GTA6 Fans in the GTA 6 Subreddit have been discussing the PS Store not having any deals available on its Deals tab. BryanTheInvestor posted: "Does any of this feel kind of weird? Bear with me for a second. Never in my life of owning a PlayStation have I seen the PS Store just have NO deals on the deals tab. Even during transitions there were always at least some random sales going on. Now all of a sudden they're gone and it says they resume on the 13th? "Meanwhile there's tons of speculation that GTA 6 trailer 3 and pre-orders could drop on the 12th... Which is a Tuesday, the day Rockstar almost always drops major announcements." And others have been commenting with their thoughts. Jealous-Art-1726 said: "It's interesting that Game Informer has their cover reveal the 12th this time." iibruhim said: "They getting ready so the PS Store don't crash next week." jam88_ said: "Finally a theory that actually makes sense and isn't plucked out of thin air... You might be onto something here! Esp as Sony have just had their earnings call today with GTA 6 clearly visible in their presentation, interesting!" StaticOperator18 said: "Honestly this theory makes a lot of sense." Human_Winter_725 said: "This makes sense. Pretty much all the games I buy are on sale. Sony must be losing a ton of business not having a sale. They may be clearing the way for GTA, not out of the realm of possibility."

GTA 6 release date, trailer 3 and pre-order updates 'imminent' A number of GTA 6 fans believe updates on the game's release date, trailer 3 and pre-order details are imminent following a number of updates from Sony and a tease from Game Informer. Sony's most recent corporate strategy and earnings announcement presentation mentions GTA 6 alongside its first-party titles, which suggests the game is likely be on track to release on 19 November. Screenshots shared online also appear to show Sony has sent emails to those who have wishlisted GTA 6 through the PS Store but do not own a PS5 console, encouraging them to buy one so they can play the upcoming release. That's because GTA 6 will not be releasing on PS4. This has sparked speculation marketing could kick into full swing soon, which is likely to include trailer 3. Speaking of the PS Store, there is usually a sale on but the Deals tab says 'next level savings' start on Wednesday (13 May). This has started speculation GTA 6 pre-orders may open around then so PlayStation can introduce deals to run alongside GTA 6 being available to pre-order and so it can work on the servers ahead of what would undoubtedly be an influx of people trying to pre-order the game when it becomes available. It's also been spotted the 'just announced' tag has been removed from GTA 6 on the PS Store. The PS Store has Vice City inspired colours running through it now too. And finally, Game Informer, the publication renowned for being the first outlet to fully preview GTA 5, sent a new email to subscribers that said: "On the magazine side of things, we've basically shipped our next issue and we're so excited to reveal that [REDACTED] [REDACTED] [REDACTED] [REDACTED] will be gracing its cover next week." There is speculation the four redacted words could be Grand Theft Auto VI. Some online are saying there are "too many signs" that point to the GTA 6 release date being on track with further announcements from Rockstar Games imminent - but this is all speculation until anything official is announced.

ICYMI: GTA 6 trailer 3 release date 'revealed' from GTA6 A GTA fan says they've spent "three months charting the planetary positions for every Rockstar trailer drop since 2007" to find out the release date for trailer 3. JalapenoPoppers24 posted in the GTA 6 Subreddit: "Trailer 3 is dropping Thursday 14 May 2026 at 11am ET (8am PT / 4pm BST)." In short, the user goes on to say how they charted astrology patterns to come up with the conclusion, noticing repeated patterns including the two GTA 6 trailers sharing similar planetary alignments when they were shared. Needless to say, Redditors have had a lot to say about it in the comments. jessemartin100 said: "This might be the best post on this sub." Key-Construction7960 said: "Rockstar please drop the trailer already." 2026CE said: "Hey, buddy. Get me tomorrow night's Powerball number. Please!" guifesta said: "I believe in you." SARQCLOTHINGUK said: "Oh I'm loving these posts, we are so back!"

GTA 6 development cost 'revealed - 'It was expensive' Industry analysts have shared updated projections about the development costs of GTA 6, with Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick confirming "it was expensive". There have been all sorts of figures flying around in the past, including claims the game could cost as much as $2bn to make. According to Business Insider, analysts have now said GTA 6 is likely to have cost somewhere between $1bn and $1.5bn. This was put to Zelnick in an interview with the publication and while he did not confirm or deny specific figures, he did say: "It was expensive."

GTA Online future update Despite GTA 6 being on the horizon, Rockstar Games has confirmed GTA Online will continue to be developed and updated for the foreseeable, including a big new update in the Summer. In a Newswire post about its latest GTA Online update, a paragraph at the end said: "There's also plenty more to look forward to in GTA Online, including a variety of special events and celebrations, along with an exciting new update this Summer."

GTA 6 trailer 3 release date 'revealed' from GTA6 A GTA fan says they've spent "three months charting the planetary positions for every Rockstar trailer drop since 2007" to find out the release date for trailer 3. JalapenoPoppers24 posted in the GTA 6 Subreddit: "Trailer 3 is dropping Thursday 14 May 2026 at 11am ET (8am PT / 4pm BST)." In short, the user goes on to say how they charted astrology patterns to come up with the conclusion, noticing repeated patterns including the two GTA 6 trailers sharing similar planetary alignments when they were shared. Needless to say, Redditors have had a lot to say about it in the comments. jessemartin100 said: "This might be the best post on this sub." Key-Construction7960 said: "Rockstar please drop the trailer already." 2026CE said: "Hey, buddy. Get me tomorrow night's Powerball number. Please!" guifesta said: "I believe in you." SARQCLOTHINGUK said: "Oh I'm loving these posts, we are so back!"

Take-Two boss reveals new GTA 6 gameplay verdict Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has confirmed he's had GTA 6 gameplay demonstrated to him by employees. In an interview with Game File, Zelnick was asked if he has played GTA 6 this year and replied he's "not a video game player" but said he has had "everything demoed" for him, meaning he's seen developers play through parts of the game. When asked how GTA 6 is looking, Zelnick referenced the gameplay seen in the "amazing" trailer and said he would "leave it at that", not wishing to add anything further. In another interview with Business Insider, Zelnick reiterated he's seen GTA 6 gameplay. "I see the whole thing. I'm just not the one holding the controller," he explained.

Take-Two CEO explains why GTA 6 will not release on PC at launch Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has explained exactly why GTA 6 will not release on PC at launch. In an interview with Bloomberg, he said: "Rockstar always starts on console because I think with regard to a release like that you're judged by serving the core. Like really serving the core consumer. If your core consumer isn't there, if they're not served first and best, you kind of don't hit your other consumers." When asked about GTA 6 expectations, Zelnick added: "I think here our goal is to deliver to consumers something that’s never been experienced before. Being on the sidelines but pretty close to the front of the sidelines is very, very exciting. And terrifying. Because the expectations are so high." He also said Take-Two tries to "give them [Rockstar] unlimited financial, creative human resources and then they aim to deliver perfection". Zelnick was asked if GTA 6 has an unlimited budget and joked his son is getting married in June and "we gave him an unlimited budget and he exceeded it".

GTA 6 $80 price demand made by Bank of America A Bank of America analyst has demanded that GTA 6 should be priced at $80 to "raise the price point for the entire industry". There has been lots of speculation about how much GTA 6 will cost with claims the game could stay at the industry standard $70 for a AAA game or even be raised to as much as $100 given the level of interest in it. Nintendo has been the only company so far to raise the price of a big title, with Mario Kart World costing $80, but others have not yet made the jump despite having plans to do so (The Outer Worlds 2 was going to be Xbox's first $80 game but pressure from gamers forced the company to revisit this and bring the price down). Speaking at the new IICON Video Game Conference in Las Vegas, Bank of America's Omar Dessouky said GTA 6 should make the jump up to $80. He said (via SeekingAlpha): "We also heard from attendees that the industry, which is perceived as struggling, would have difficulty selling games for $80 if GTA 6 came out at $70. "We think it’s in Take-Two's self-interest, as a publisher and partner to many developers, to raise the price point for the entire industry." However at the same event, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick hinted GTA 6 may not have a lofty price tag. "Consumers pay for the value that you bring to them and our job is to charge way way way less of the value delivery," he said. "We look at 'how do we deliver something amazing and how do we make sure that what people pay for it feels very reasonable'." The price of GTA 6 has not yet been officially confirmed.

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