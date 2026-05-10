They’re an annoying part of everyone’s online experience: the small grids with cars or traffic lights on them which we have to select to prove we’re not a robot when accessing a website or submitting an online form, known as Captchas (short for Completely Automated Public Turing Test to tell Computers and Humans Apart, by the way).

And for some reason, the White House decided to use this familiar test as one of its latest memes shared to its social media account, inviting other users to “select all images with a patriot” in them, only for the whole image to be that of US president Donald Trump.

But X/Twitter users soon identified a problem, as the image was posted without any of the nine squares ticked or selected to mark Trump as a ‘patriot”:

“Notice how they didn’t select any squares,” pointed out Angry Staffer, adding a winking face emoji:

A parody account for California governor Gavin Newsom’s press office sought to correct the graphic and wrote: “Verified felon”:

Trump became a convicted felon when he was found guilty on all 34 counts against him in a so-called hush money case back in June 2024.

Writer and podcaster Jim Stewartson said of the meme: “This is one of the weirdest things I’ve seen”:

PatriotTakes tweeted: “They didn’t select any boxes…”:

And progressive political commentator Alex Cole wrote: “Whoever runs this account is a dummy”:

Talk about Trump not ticking all the right boxes…

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