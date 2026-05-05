Euphoria season episode 4: Viewers react to 'Kitty Likes to Dance'

*Major spoilers ahead for season 3, episode 4*

Euphoria Sundays are so back.



The fourth episode, titled "Kitty Likes to Dance," from the long-awaited third season of the HBO series aired on Sunday night (April 26), where we finally got to see how the characters are getting on in a five-year time jump from high school to their adult lives.

It's been a long time coming for fans, given that the last season aired in early 2022, which has meant there's been almost a four-year gap between seasons.

What happened in episode 4?

Eddy Chen/HBO

We pick up where we left off with Rue (Zendaya), who appears to be in a lot of trouble after getting pulled over by the DEA, who check her vehicle, where they find drugs. She's then taken in, where she's questioned about her association with Laurie (Martha Kelly) and whether she's ever been to Mexico, to which Rue tries to keep it vague and lie. But the DEA then show her a photo of her in Mexico with a cartel member - the jig is well and truly up.

"So you guys can lie to me, but I can’t lie to you,” Rue said. “That’s f***ed up.”

More bad news for Rue as the amount of drugs found in her car carries a 20-year prison sentence with no parole, plus an additional 20 years for every death they can link to her.

However, the DEA offered her a way to avoid prison by becoming a "confidential source" for them. “And that is how I became a snitch," Rue narrates.

And so the drugs are swapped out for sugar pills and laxatives, an on-edge Rue heads back to the Silver Slipper, where we're introduced to new dancer Kitty (Anna Van Patten) - who likes to dance, hence the episode title.

Alamo (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje) taunts Rue, requesting her “pearly whites”, which she does (nervously) as the club boss expresses his amusement at getting Paladin, Laurie's bird, killed. Rue barely moves an inch with the "drug" stash still in her bum bag, as there's a flashback to the DEA officers bugging Rue's phone so they can listen in on conversations under the guise of calling as Rue's mum. (There's also a sweet moment where we see Rue's lock screen background, which shows her with Fezco (Angus Cloud)).

Meanwhile, things also aren't great for Nate (Jacob Elordi) and Cassie (Sydney Sweeney). Well, at least Nate manages to get his pinky toe sewn back on after being threatened by Naz to pay back what he owes him. He described the toe as a metaphor for their relationship. His toe looks bad now, but it will heal, which Cassie questions, leading him to compare their relationship to the scar as a demonstration of strength.

Patrick Wymore/HBO

But Cassie isn't buying what her new husband is selling her as she declares, “The fairytale’s over," before getting her belongings and moving out to earn money of her own - with help from Maddy (Alexa Demie), whose team gives her a makeover with the goal "to take her from the suburbs to the city".

Elsewhere, Lexi (Maude Apatow) offers Jules (Hunter Schafer) an opportunity to paint some art to be used in the show she works on, LA Nights. The brief was to paint a picnic, but Jules took some creative license by painting a parody of Seurat's "A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte” which included 14 penisis - not exactly network-friendly, which lands Lexi in hot water with her boss as they lose an hour and a half of shooting, equal to $56,000, with the additional needed being $191,000.

Eddy Chen/HBO

After being delicately informed to censor her painting, Jules covers the work with red paint in frustration.

There's a funeral for Laurie's bird Paladin, the crew are eager to get their revenge on Alamo - but what exactly are they planning?

In one scene, it's almost a high school reunion by the pool as Maddy is photographing Cassie for her socials while Lexi judgmentally watches on as Rue joins the girls, asking Maddy for drugs.

Patrick Wymore/HBO, and

As for Nate, he's in a particularly vulnerable state (getting beaten to a pulp would do that to a person) as he goes to court to try and get his retirement plans through despite the endangered flowers growing on his land. Unfortunately for him, the motion is denied, leading him to tearfully beg and plead on his knees, oh dear.

Eddy Chen/HBO

In contrast, Cassie is moving on, it seems as she pawns her wedding ring to buy and apartment in the same complex as Lexi's - much to her dismay.

A tense scene occurs as Rue plays poker with Alamo and his crew. She has her phone on with the DEA listening in and tries to get Alamo to agree to another big drug deal in Mexico so the DEA can arrest him. But Alamo smells something fishy as he questions why she wants to do that after saying she wanted to go legit, calling her a "motherf***ing rat." However, he gets the wrong end of the stick as he believes Rue is using again, which Rue goes along with it describing it as a "slip up" that won't happen again, and goes all in on the poker game and wins.

It seems Angel (Priscilla Delgado) isn't coming back from rehab (Magick (Rosalia) claiming that Angel has run away) as Rue scrapes her name off one of the lockers for Kitty to use.

Cassie and Maddie are on a mission when they head to Brandon Fontaine’s (Jeff Wahlberg) house, Cassie needs a picture with the social media star to get the attention of his 22 million followers. There are cuts between the party and the Silver Stripper where Kitty is with a group of guys in the champagne room. Cassie gets Brandon's attention by making out with another girl on a table, meanwhile, we see Kitty being subjected to sex with the party of men - something Rue sees on the club's security footage and feels uneasy about.

Patrick Wymore/HBO

In the bathroom, Rue asks a visibly shaken and upset Kitty where this is something she really wants to do - but Magick overhears Rue's concerns and reports them back to Big Eddy (Kadeem Hardison) and believes she can't be trusted.

Rue comes into his office to get her phone, to which she gets a call from "Mom" aka the DEA, where she's informed her position has been compromised by Magick.

The two women yell over each other, one accusing the other of lying, of stealing drugs, of snitching, of being “a Spanish hoodrat.”

This fight is quickly sidetracked when Harley (James Landry Hébert) and Wayne (Toby Wallace) from Laurie's crew, wearing Obama masks, storm in an armed robbery demanding Eddy to open the safe. Initially, Eddy refuses even when they threaten to shoot Magick and Rue, but soon complies when he gets shot in the stomach.

Eddy Chen/HBO

They make out with the contents of the safe as Rue puts pressure on Eddy’s wound, and Magick checks the security footage under Bishop’s directions over the phone. The truck doesn’t have license plates, and you can’t see the men’s faces, but they ultimately get busted by their getaway driver as we see Faye’s signature plump lips, whom Rue identifies, perhaps hoping to earn back trust.

Fans react to the third episode

Since the episode dropped, viewers have been sharing their thoughts

One person said, "In just four episodes of Euphoria, Rue went from working for Laurie, to working for Alamo, and now working for the police, I’m crying."









"The cops showing rue a photo of herself in Mexico," a second person wrote.













A third person added, "'The toe… is a metaphor;' is he deadass."

















"Cassie finding out Nate owes a million dollars," a fourth person commented.





A fifth person noted, "Lexi clocked all of their tea here."









"Something about getting them all in a scene is kinda healing ngl."









"Rue's lock screen, such a cute tribute," referring to the wallpaper background of her and Fezco.





"& both times Cassie was behind the door doing some bulls***," one wrote.

"Was it so hard for Jules to do this!?" another said.









"This being the needle drop of the season is so funny."





"MAGICK CUSSING THE SHIT OUT OF RUE IN SPANISH.. OH ROSALÍA YOU ATE THIS."









"She didn't deserve that at all," in reference to new stripper Kitty.













"Rue thinks she’s in one battle after another, Cassie thinks she’s in zola maddy thinks she’s in Hustlers, Lexi thinks she’s in Hacks, Jules thinks she’s in the Gossip Girl reboot and nate thinks he’s in the sopranos," a viewer added.









Where can I watch Euphoria?

Season 1, 2 and the first four episodes of season 3 of Euphoria are now available to watch on HBO Max.

Elsewhere from Indy100, Is porn as disempowering as Euphoria’s Cassie makes it seem? and Euphoria S3 Ep 3: Fans react to Nate and Cassie's 'horrid' wedding.

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