Tiverton Liberal Democrat MP Richard Foord hit out at Boris Johnson and urged him to quit during a speech to celebrate him winning the area's by-election.

"Tonight, the people of Tiverton and Honiton have spoken for Britain," he began. “They’ve sent a loud and clear message: It’s time for Boris Johnson to go and go now.

"Everyday Boris Johnson clings to office, he brings further shame, chaos and neglect.”

The Liberal Democrats won by a 29.9% swing, in what was formerly a Conservative area.



