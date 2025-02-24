Jesus Guerrero, celebrity hairstylist and part of Kylie Jenner's 'glam squad' has passed away "suddenly" at the age of 34.

Professionally known as @JesusHair, Jesus built an empire for himself, working with the likes of JLo, Rosalia and Jessica Alba.

A GoFundMe page was set up in his honour by his younger sister, Gris, on Saturday (22 February). The $80,000 target has been surpassed by $11,000 at the time of writing.

"He is a son, a brother, an uncle, an artist, a friend, and so much more," she penned. "Born and raised in Houston, TX to immigrant parents, Jesus learned how to work hard and dreamt of taking his skills to the top."

She described the sad news as very "suddenly and unexpectedly," adding: "Currently, his family is taking care of his personal belongings and accommodations to bring him home to Houston. We hope that you find it in your heart to help in any way and/or share this GoFundMe."

No cause of death for Guerrero has been confirmed by his family at the time of writing.

Fans turned to social media to share their condolences, with one emotional post reading: "Rest in peace Jesus Guerrero. If you don’t know him, you’ve probably seen his work. he was an incredible celebrity hairstylist. He was so young and had so much talent and creativity yet to share with the world. praying for his friends and family."

Another wrote: "I can't believe this iconic man is gone, may his soul rest in peace. Jesus Guerrero's work will always be remembered and respected."

Celebrity friends and clients were also among the first to lead the heartfelt tributes:

Rosalia

Rosalia took to her Instagram Stories with a snap of Guerrero. "You don't know how much I'm going to miss you," she wrote with a broken heart.

Rosalia/Instagram





Cassie

Cassie called Guerrero a "sweet soul" and sent love to his friends and family.

Cassie/Instagram





Anitta

Brazillian singer Anitta turned to Instagram with a BTS photo with the caption: "Rest in peace my good friend".

Anitta/Instagram





Kali Uchis

The singer shared a snap of the pair, simply writing: "i love you Jesus".

Kali Uchis/Instagram





Jessica Alba

Actress Jessica Alba shared a snap of the pair bike riding, calling Guerrero "the purest, biggest heart" with a soul that "shined so bright".

Jessica Alba/Instagram





Jen Atkins

Jen Atkin, a member of the Kardashian-Jenner family's glam team shared a heartfelt message honouring Guerrero while sending love to Kylie Jenner and Makeup by Ariel for the loss of their beloved friend.

Jen Atkin/Instagram





Ariel Tejada (Makeup by Ariel)

Kylie Jenner's makeup artist, Ariel Tejada, shared an emotional tribute to his "chosen family" Guerrero with a series of personal snaps.





Rest in peace, Jesus Guerrero (1990-2025)

