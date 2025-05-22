Matt Smith looks unrecognisable in new movie Caught Stealing with Austin Butler

The trailer for new movie Caught Stealing has dropped and fans cannot get over Matt Smith's transformation as he stars alongside Austin Butler, Zoe Kravitz, and Bad Bunny.

The 90's New York crime thriller based on Charlie Huston's book takes us on a wild journey as Butler attempt to cat-sit for his punk-rocker pal Matt Smith.

Directed by Darren Aronofsky, the trailer packs a punch... literally, as Butler gets caught up in a mob war much to his girlfriend, Zoe Kravitz disapproval.

Sony Pictures have announced the movie is due out on August 29.

Why not read...

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter



How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings