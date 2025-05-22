Ms Rachel has been praised online by fans after sharing a sweet video of herself singing with a 3-year-old Palestinian double amputee and continuing to show support for the children of Gaza.

Posting on Instagram, Ms Rachel said she imagined herself in their shoes, saying: "I felt like I was going to throw up and came back into the moment... 'I hope to meet you one day!' I happily said, in my classic Ms Rachel voice but with tears in my eyes."

She drew comparisons between herself and the mother of this child, also a teacher with children her sons age, asking if the situation was the other way around what would she hope someone would do for her.

