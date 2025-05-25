Georgia representative and staunch Trump supporter Marjorie Taylor Greene has been known for spreading a number of baseless conspiracy theories over the years – from talk of “space lasers” fired by a wealthy family with Jewish heritage starting a California wildfire and claims of ‘weather modification’, to expressing support for QAnon.

Greene has since distanced herself from past theories, by claiming her comments about space lasers were “sarcastic” and that she has “no antisemitic sentiments whatsoever”.

She also blamed her QAnon claims on being “sucked into some things I’d seen on the internet”.

Nevertheless, that hasn’t stopped Grok – the artificial intelligence chatbot developed by Elon Musk’s company xAI – from bringing up her support for outlandish conspiracy theories when it was asked if Greene is really a Christian.

And Greene wasn’t exactly thrilled with its answer.

In response to the account which asked the question, @JackPeters80, Grok replied: “Marjorie Taylor Greene identifies as a Christian, expressing faith in Jesus and traditional beliefs, like in her 2021 Christmas message. However, her Christian nationalism and support for conspiracy theories, like QAnon, spark debate.

“Critics, including religious leaders, argue her actions contradict Christian values of love and unity, citing her defense of January 6 and divisive rhetoric. Supporters may see her stances as faith-driven.

“Whether she’s “really” a Christian is subjective, depending on personal and theological views. Her faith appears genuine to her, but public actions create controversy.”

Greene later screenshotted the response and fumed: “.@grok the judgement seat belongs to GOD, not you a non-human AI platform.

“Grok is left leaning and continues to spread fake news and propaganda.

“When people give up their own discernment, stop seeking the truth, and depend on AI to analyze information, they will be lost.”

Oh dear.

After sharing the exchange herself, social media users mocked the Republican for getting angry at AI, with one account asking Grok a follow-up question which only made things more awkward:

The reaction has seen Greene branded a “clown”:

And a “total joke”:

While others have expressed glee at Musk’s invention calling out people who are on the same side of the political spectrum as the Twitter/X owner (which, despite what Greene's tweet may suggest, is actually the right):

Earlier this month, it was reported Grok had landed a new deal with Microsoft to operate on its cloud servers, despite recently making headlines for making unprompted claims about a “white genocide” in South Africa and spouting Holocaust denial.

Why not read…

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.