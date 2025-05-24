You can now add an AI boyfriend to your photos with this new filter

Artificial intelligence has seen people turn to chatbots for dating advice, but now a new filter using this developing technology can conjure up your very own boyfriend in photos.

The CapCut filter has been making rounds on TikTok as people share the interesting, albeit creepy, results.

Each of the videos shows the creator posing in a solo photo before it transitions to the edited version where the AI boyfriend perfectly fits into the photo - although in terms of how realistic it is, certainly up for debate...

For example, TikToker @koa.prive shared a selfie of herself, and then what happened when she used the AI filter as a man with matching glasses and a white shirt appeared beside her.

"NAAA EWWWW," the creator said, making her thoughts on the effect crystal clear.





@koa.prive #aifilter NAAA EWWWW

While people in the comments section agreed and felt that the AI boyfriend looked too similar to the TikToker, and noted how scary he looks.

"Siblings or dating?" one person asked.

A second wrote, "Nah, that's your BROTHER."

"Boyfriend or stalker," a third person posted.

A fourth person commented, "Am I the only one who thinks this filter makes your apparent bf look like your sibling."

TikToker Jessica (@lessicajayburn) shared the results of trying the filter where her "boyfriend" appears wearing a matching burgundy top, holding on to her waist.

But if you look closely, the AI boyfriend's hand has six fingers, which goes to show the technology isn't always accurate.





@lessicajayburn Aww we match 🥰 #aifilter





A similar thing happened when TikToker Yolanda (@simply_yolandita) tried the filter out for herself, as her AI boyfriend also had more than five fingers.

Plus, the AI didn't bother to give him a pair of shoes either, as he appears to be barefoot.





@simply_yolandita Who’s brother is this please 😂🙌🏾🙌🏾#aifilter #husband #50firstdates #fyp #fouryou

And viewers quickly pointed out these inconsistencies with the filter.

"Why’s he barefoot?" one person asked.

Another person wrote, "The watch looks like it’s melting."

"We truly aren’t safe, even AI cheats. I’ve seen this same man in two other girls’ TikTok's," a third person joked.

A fourth person quipped, "I saw this guy on 'Are We Dating the same guy?' Be careful, sis."

Elsewhere, Google Veo 3 realism videos are terrifyingly accurate, and Trump shares bizarre AI video of himself playing piano.

