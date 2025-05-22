Trump loses it at NBC reporter over Qatari jet

Donald Trump lost his cool in a chaotic press conference with the President of South Africa when a reporter from NBC asked about a recent donation to the US Air Force from Qatar.

The President of the US had been talking about claims of a genocide against white South African's when the reporter asked the question.

Trump yelled at the reporter repeatedly saying: "You're a terrible reporter, number one, you don't have what it takes to be a reporter, you're not smart enough, for you to go on to a subject about a jet that was given to the united states air force which is a very nice thing."

