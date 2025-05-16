The aftermath of the pandemic has seen a global boom in the wellness industry - we're prioritising looking after ourselves more, and creating a healthy work-life balance.

But that doesn't just mean taking our supplements, or clocking off at 5pm, it's about immersing ourselves in a more relaxed version of the life we knew before, which is why it's so unsurprising that the wellness tourism industry is projected to hit $1 trillion by 2028.

Party holidays are now being ditched in favour of spa retreats, and 10am cocktails by the pool replaced by hiking excursions (ok, still very much with a margarita waiting at the end, at least).

Its surge in popularity has seen a number of dedicated wellness and relaxation retreats pop up all over the globe, so that you can soak up the sun and truly switch off. Because that's what a holiday is really for, right?

Sandblu

If you're planning a trip to Greece this summer, one of Santorini's newest luxury resort offerings has quickly made its way through the ranks of the wellness crowd to become an established sanctuary of both tranquility, authentic culture, and frankly, lots of Instagram opps with its white-washed walls and blue and woody accents.

Sandblu Resort, which is currently in the midst of its first full season, is nestled on the foothills of the ancient Thira mountain, and is a hotspot for foodies and wellness gurus alike.

The property itself has two world-class restaurants (one fine dining, one a la carte), an incredible spa, two infinity pools and 51 rooms alongside additional suites and villas with views over the Aegean sea.

I visited in the first few weeks of the season's opening, and quickly understood why so many people are scrambling to book a spot here. Whether intentional or not, it's every Instagrammer's dream.

Firstly, the location. It's just five minutes away from the airport, and has both sea and mountain views, but is also incredibly private and secure, for the ultimate peaceful escape.

From the moment you arrive, the staff can't do enough for you, whether it's carrying bags, bringing you a well-deserved refreshment after a long flight, or ferrying you around the site in one of their many golf buggies. It's the little things that count towards a trip of true serenity.

Sandblu

While many hotel rooms can leave you feeling claustrophobic, one area Sandblu does excel in is space. I stayed in a 50-square-metre premium sea view suite, which is akin to a mini villa in itself - it had a private entrance, outdoor terrace with dining area and sunloungers, plunge pool, and once indoors, a separate living room, bathroom, and bedroom.

Frankly, the only thing it was missing was a kitchen before I'd consider moving in permanently, but the staff made sure to keep the mini bar topped up, which I could definitely get used to.

What I loved most about Sandblu is that it's fit for every type of traveller. There's more than enough to do if you're someone who wants to stay around the resort, or if you're looking to venture further afield, you can reach their private section of the nearest beach in a 10 minute walk, which is fully-equipped with luxury sun loungers on the volcanic sand, and a host for those extra drinks and snacks while you top up your tan.

What's more, the concierge team can arrange trips around the island, whether that be horse-riding along volcanic beaches, wine-tasting at local vineyards, or yacht trips.

One evening we took a 30-minute drive to Oia for the sunset, also known as the village painted with the classic blue and white architecture you see on social media for those all-important grid photos. There were plenty of quaint boutiques and locally-run restaurants in the area away from the incredible views, so it's not a spot to be missed.

When we returned, the hotel had arranged a full wine tasting in their in-house wine cellar, led by some of the most knowledgable sommeliers on the island. The island’s minerally white wines are a complete must-try. I know, I know, "since when was wine wellness?" I hear you ask, but I'm a firm believer in balance and no one's ever regretted a good glass of Vinsanto.

If wellness to you equals good food, then you're not going to be disappointed, as in true Greek fashion, we were also very much overfed during our stay.

We simply couldn't leave without sampling both of the highly-rated on-site restaurants. Nectar, a romantic fine dining restaurant where delicious, experimental tasting plates are curated in an open kitchen (don't be fooled, the 10 courses will leave you stuffed), and my personal favourite, Plateia, the main restaurant, where freshly-cooked Greek food and flavour-packed seafood and meat dishes are the perfect sharers among friends. There's often even a DJ there in the evening to give that true beach club feel.

Unfortunately, I now feel disappointed when lobster spaghetti and endless bread baskets aren't an option for a work-from-home lunch.

I spent much of my days around the resort soaking up the complete menu of wellness activities, starting with a 111SKIN facial.

I'm a long-time 111SKIN fan (they're at the forefront of surgeon-led skincare thanks to their founder, Dr Yannis Alexandrides, who coincidentally, is also Greek), and are now offering customisable premium treatments at the resort, ranging from de-puffing cryo facials to celestial black diamond facials and deep muscle massages.

Following an hour long facial-meets-accidental snooze, I was ready to show off my new glow, and planned the ultimate pamper day to complete it: An outdoor group yoga class led by a local instructor (gotta work off that steak somehow), and a massage in the spa, accompanied by a dip in the indoor pool and a sweat in the sauna.

Sandblu

In fact, there was little reason to leave the resort at all, as it's very easy to fill your time with doing next-to-nothing and somehow enjoying every second of it. Consider my Slack notifications well and truly muted.

By the time we left just three days later, I could already feel the benefits of being away from the chaos of city life, and it's hard to believe we're only a four-hour flight away from London.

The days passed in a blissful haze of slow mornings, long walks, and indulgent meals that made it easy to forget the demands of everyday life, and frankly, it felt like we'd been there far longer, which is great if you're someone limited for time but still seeking escapism.

The only downside of my stay? I'm perhaps a little too used to no longer having to lift a finger.

Summer 2025 rates for Sandblu Resort Santorini start at £304 for Standard Rooms and £760 for suites with breakfast

