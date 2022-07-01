Russian state TV is falling over itself to defend Vladimir Putin after Western leaders took the mickey out of him this week, and they're claiming that the ‘chubby’ Boris Johnson is jealous of the Russian president’s looks.

It comes after Johnson and other G7 leaders mocked the infamous topless pictures of Putin, with the PM joking that G7 leaders could take their clothes off to “show that we’re tougher than Putin”.

Canadian premier Justin Trudeau also jested that Western leaders could try to match Putin’s naked torso pictures with a “bare-chested horseback riding display.”

The Russian leader has already shown his thin skin by claiming they would look “disgusting” if they tried to copy him. Now, his country's state telly is going in to bat for Putin by slating Johnson's looks.

Is the PM envious of Putin? Getty

Olga Skabeyeva, known as the ‘iron doll of Putin TV’ said on air: ‘President Putin, even a long way away from Johnson, haunts the British Prime Minister.

“After G7 summit participants rejected his offer to undress and show Putin his pectoral muscles, Johnson said – and this is no joke – that Russia’s war against Ukraine would not have happened if Putin, as Johnson fantasises, had been a woman.”

Skabeyeva also referenced comments from Johnson, which claimed Putin wouldn’t have launched the ‘macho’ war in Ukraine if he was a woman.

She added: “Allegedly the Russian president started the war solely because he feels macho. I guess we can assume that chubby Boris with a woman-like figure – we saw those weird photos of him – is just jealous of the Russian president, who is in good shape.”

As she spoke, images of Johnson running in a pair of pink shorts and a wooly hat were shown behind her, alongside pictures of topless Putin on a horse.

Skabeyeva wasn’t done there, either.

“Boris is putting his complexes on display for all to see,” she said, before making a Partygate dig by adding: “And Johnson may continue his alcoholic parties.”

