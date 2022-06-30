Putin says it'd be 'disgusting' to see Western leaders topless

Putin has hit back at western leaders mocking his topless photos, by saying theirs would be "disgusting" to look at.

Boris Johnson and Justin Trudeau were at the forefront of joking about the 69-year-old's macho physique, when deciding whether to keep their jackets on during the recent G7 summit.

“I don’t know exactly how far they wanted to get undressed, above or below the waist," the Russian leader joked at a summit in Tajikistan.

“But I think, either way, it would be a disgusting sight.”

