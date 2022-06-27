G7 leaders mock Putin's infamous bare-chested horse riding picture

As G7 leaders gathered in Elmau, Germany, the countries took the opportunity to mock Vladimir Putin's infamous shirtless photo riding a horse.

“Jackets on – jackets off?" Boris Johnson asked as he sat down at a roundtable.

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau replied, “Let’s wait for the picture," to which Johnson replied: “We all have to show we’re tougher than Putin.”

Trudeau quipped as the room laughed: “We’re going to get the bare-chested horseback-riding display.”

Putin's 2009 snap went viral as he showed off his muscles, wearing a gold chain and sunglasses.

