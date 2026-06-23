Scot running length of UK looking forward to ’emotional’ reunion with family

A charity runner has said she is looking forward to an “emotional” reunion with friends and family in Glasgow, as she continues her bid to become the first Scottish woman to run the length of the UK.

Caitlin Andrew, from Clydebank, West Dunbartonshire, is aiming to run 827 miles from Land’s End to John O’Groats in memory of her best friend, Tyla-Neve Malone, who died from epilepsy last year.

She set out from Land’s End on June 1 and hopes to reach John O’Groats on July 5, completing roughly a marathon a day for 35 days with the aim of raising £10,000 for the charity Epilepsy Scotland.

The 26-year-old battled loneliness, physical exhaustion and “feet covered in blisters” to cover the length of England in 20 days, crossing the border into Scotland on June 20.

It's going be a special day, a day that I'll remember for the rest of my life Caitlin Andrew, charity runner

She has since made her way through Dumfries and Kilmarnock, and is now set to arrive in Glasgow on Tuesday where she is looking forward to a “big cuddle” with friends and family.

“It’s going to be emotional. I can already feel it’s going to be emotional,” she said.

“Being able to see them, that’s going to lift me for the rest of it.

“I think this is what I need, so it’s going to mean more than the world to me.

“Just to see my family, friends, and obviously Tyla’s family, and all my friends from their side as well, because obviously the reason behind the run is Tyla.

“It’s going be a special day, a day that I’ll remember for the rest of my life.”

Ms Andrew, who works as a boxing coach and personal trainer, had been expecting to be accompanied by a support vehicle in the run.

However, this arrangement fell through at the last minute, leaving her to “pretty much” do the challenge solo.

She said despite the difficulties she has faced the run has been “something else”.

“There have been good days, and there have been bad days,” she explained.

“The days that have been bad, it’s been more dark than anything.

“(I’ve been) sore, struggling to even even get up in the morning, your body seizing up.

“My feet have been absolutely covered in blisters, cuts, you can’t imagine the pain thresholds go that high, my body’s just used to it now.

“But overall, I can’t take the experience away from the run. The run has been something else.

“I’ve been able to get to say that I’ve done that, and I’m still doing it.

“I never give myself credit for anything, and I physically take my hat off to myself. This has been tough, but it’s been something.”

After a night in Glasgow, Ms Andrew will lace her trainers back on and continue northward, heading to Balloch on Wednesday, Inverary on Thursday and Tyndrum on Friday.

Her route will then take her through Fort William, Inverness, Tain and Golspie, with the final leg being the 26 miles from Wick to John O’Groats on July 5.

She has called on people across Scotland to support her as she continues her challenge, and to share or support her campaign, saying “every bit of support will matter”.

“Running helped pull me out of the darkest place I had ever been in, and now I want to use it to do something positive,” she said.

“I would love people along the route to come out, cheer, run a short section with me if they can, share the campaign or help in whatever way they are able to.”

Lesslie Young, chief executive of Epilepsy Scotland, said: “Everyone at Epilepsy Scotland is incredibly proud of Caitlin.

“This is an extraordinary challenge, and it speaks to the love she has for Tyla and the strength she has found through running.

“Around 80,000 people in Scotland live with epilepsy, and up to two people a week die from the condition.

“Epilepsy is still widely misunderstood, and Caitlin’s journey will help bring attention to the impact it can have on families, friends and communities.

“We hope people across the UK will get behind Caitlin as she passes through their area, whether that means donating, offering practical support, sharing her story or simply coming out to cheer her on.”

For more information about the run, or to make a donation, visit justgiving.com/caitlin-andrew