Scottish woman begins bid to run length of UK in memory of best friend

A Scottish charity runner has started her bid to run the length of the UK in memory of her best friend, who died from epilepsy last year.

Caitlin Andrew, from Clydebank, is aiming to become the first Scottish woman to run the 827 miles from Land’s End to John O’Groats, doing roughly a marathon a day for 35 days straight.

The 26-year-old boxing coach and personal trainer is running in memory of her best friend Tyla-Neve Malone, and she has so far raised nearly £3,000 for the charity Epilepsy Scotland.

The support, messages, shares have honestly blown me away. Thank you to every single person following along and backing me Caitlin Andrew

Describing her motivation for taking on the challenge, Ms Andrew said: “Tyla had the biggest personality.

“She lit up every room she walked into, so I knew I had to do something big for her.

“This run is for Tyla, but it is also for anyone who has sat alone with grief, depression or anxiety and felt like there was no way out.”

On Monday Ms Andrew completed the first stage of the journey, running approximately 26 miles from Land’s End to Hayle in Cornwall.

Posting on her JustGiving page on Monday evening she wrote: “Day one done. Made it to Hayle and what a day it’s been.

Caitlin Andrew with her best friend Tyla-Neve Malone, who died from epilepsy last year (Family handout/PA) PA Media - Caitlin Andrew

“The support, messages, shares have honestly blown me away. Thank you to every single person following along and backing me.

“My legs are currently negotiating a better contract and tomorrow might be interesting but we’re here.

“This means more to me than you’ll ever know.”

Tuesday will see her run the 25 miles from Hayle to Bodmin as she makes her way through the West Country, before reaching the Midlands on June 10 and the north of England on June 15.

She is expected to cross the border into Scotland on June 20, and is aiming to reach John O’Groats on July 5.

As well as raising money for Epilepsy Scotland, Ms Andrew said she hopes the journey will bring people together across towns, cities and villages from Cornwall to Caithness.

She has called on people across the UK to support her along the route and to share or support her campaign, saying “every bit of support will matter”.

“Running helped pull me out of the darkest place I had ever been in, and now I want to use it to do something positive,” she said.

“I would love people along the route to come out, cheer, run a short section with me if they can, share the campaign or help in whatever way they are able to.

“This is 827 miles, 35 days and a marathon every day, so every bit of support will matter.”

The route has daily stopping points across England and Scotland, and will take Ms Andrew through communities including Exeter, Bristol, Gloucester, Birmingham, Manchester, Lancaster, Carlisle, Dumfries, Glasgow, Fort William, Inverness, Wick and John O’Groats.

Lesslie Young, chief executive of Epilepsy Scotland, said: “Everyone at Epilepsy Scotland is incredibly proud of Caitlin.

“This is an extraordinary challenge, and it speaks to the love she has for Tyla and the strength she has found through running.

“Around 80,000 people in Scotland live with epilepsy, and up to two people a week die from the condition.

“Epilepsy is still widely misunderstood, and Caitlin’s journey will help bring attention to the impact it can have on families, friends and communities.

“We hope people across the UK will get behind Caitlin as she passes through their area, whether that means donating, offering practical support, sharing her story or simply coming out to cheer her on.”

For more information about the run, or to make a donation, visit justgiving.com/caitlin-andrew