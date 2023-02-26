Shipwrecked man survived for 24 days on just ketchup

A man survived for 24 days at sea on ketchup alone.

Elvis Francois, a 27-year-old man from Dominica, got caught up in bad weather conditions for almost a month and was only rescued when a plane spotted he had engraved "help" into his sailboat in desperation.

Francois told NBC News that he’d managed to survive on bottle of tomato ketchup – with only garlic powder and stock cubes for extra sustenance.

“It was rough,” he said. “Without no food, it was just a bottle of ketchup that was on the boat. Garlic powder and Maggi (stock cubes), so I mixed it up with some water."

“At some point I lost hope and thought about my family, but I thank the coast guard. If it weren’t for them I wouldn’t be telling the story," he added.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Heinz says it wants to track down the "amazing man with an amazing story" to gift him a brand new boat.

In a recent Instagram post, Heinz said: "Help us #findtheketchupboatguy. To whoever finds this message. We need your help tracking down an amazing man with an amazing story.

"You may remember Elvis Francois as the brave sailor who survived on nothing but ketchup and spices while adrift at sea for 24 days."Well, Heinz wants to celebrate his safe return home and help him buy a new boat… but we can’t seem to find him.”

“So, we’re setting this message adrift into the sea of the internet because if anyone can help us find him, it’s you. If you or anyone you know can help us get in contact with Elvis Francois, please drop us a DM.

"Don’t forget to share this post with all your friends so we can #FindTheKetchupBoatGuy.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.